Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' Lewis Rhys Jones reports from Llanelli.

A mother from Carmarthenshire has accused the local authority of "turning their backs" on children with additional learning needs (ALN) over her daughter's wait for a space at Ysgol Heol Goffa.

The ALN school was until recently expecting a new building to increase capacity but Carmarthenshire County Council scrapped the plans due to budget constraints.

The council say they "are fully committed to providing the very best facilities for your children and all ALN pupils in Llanelli."

Rebecca Davies' three-year-old daughter, Millie, is autistic and has severe learning difficulties.

She believes Ysgol Heol Goffa is the best place for her daughter to learn but had been told she faces a wait of up to three years to get a place.

The planned relocation would have also increased capacity of the school from 75 to 120 pupils. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Rebecca, a teacher herself, has had to give up her job to stay at home with Millie.

She told ITV Wales: "My other daughter, who's neurotypical, in a mainstream school. It's state-of-the-art and she got in when she was supposed to.

"The frustrating thing, for me, is all you hear is 'early intervention is key to the progress that they make'.

"It feels like the world's best kept secret because what is this 'early intervention? Because all I see is waiting lists, queues and excuses."

'Bursting at the seams'

Plans to move the school to a new building were originally touted in 2017 and were expected to cost £12 million.

The planned relocation would have increased capacity of the school from 75 to 120 pupils.

The Council say the 'footprint' of the building has been extended already, meaning the original capacity of the school has increased.

Rebecca said: "Ysgol Heol Goffa has capacity for 75 pupils. At the moment there's 124, so it's bursting at the seams.

Rebecca Davies' three-year-old daughter, Millie, is autistic and has severe learning difficulties. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"This is a building that, 10 years ago, it was declared 'not fit for purpose'. 10 years later, after bring promised a new school and being told it's a priority, we've had the plug pulled.

"And to find that out on social media, you just can't believe it."

"Carmarthenshire County Council are going to be judged on how they treat the three most vulnerable groups in society.

"That's the children, the disabled and the elderly. That's two out of the three groups and they're turning their backs on them."

Plans to move the school to a new building were originally touted in 2017 and were expected to cost £12 million.

'Fully committed to providing the very best facilities'

Protests have taken place outside of the school in recent weeks to urge the Council to reverse their decision.

Carmarthenshire County Council declined an interview request from ITV Wales.

Gareth Morgans, Director of Education and Children’s Services for Carmarthenshire County Council, said in a statement: "Carmarthenshire’s Cabinet are fully committed to providing the very best facilities for your children and all ALN pupils in Llanelli.

"As noted in their letter to parents the Cabinet have asked officers to review the current ALN specialist provision in Llanelli.

"The results of the review will support the development of proposals that will serve the needs of our learners. In the meantime, improvement works will be carried out at Ysgol Heol Goffa.

Protests have taken place outside of the school in recent weeks to urge the Council to reverse their decision. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"Due to increase in demand we, as do many other local authorities, have waiting lists to access specialist provision. We have invested in a range of new provisions over the last few years e.g. Canolfannau / Centres to support learners with autism and increased our capacity.

"The majority of learners who are waiting to access a specialist provision are supported in their current setting until a place becomes available.

"Carmarthenshire County Council has a positive record of supporting vulnerable children and young people. This can be evidenced by numerous inspectorate reports and investment in provision for those with additional needs."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...