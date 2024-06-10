General Election 2024: Every candidate standing in Wales

The Boundary Commission for Wales reviewed the constituency boundaries, meaning several Welsh seats will vanish in their current form. Credit: ITV Wales

Voters in Wales will go to the polls on 4 July in the General Election. Campaigning is well underway with every party making promises on how they'd change things in future.

One change that has already happened is the cut in the number of MPs that will represent us after boundary changes has led to a major rejig in constituencies.

MP seat changes in Wales: New boundaries and constituency names to be used

The full list of candidates standing in each constituency has now been confirmed.

Aberafan Maesteg

  • Captain Beany - Independent

  • Colin Deere - Plaid Cymru

  • Justin Griffiths - Liberal Democrats

  • Mark Griffiths - Reform UK

  • Nigel Hill - Green Party

  • Stephen Kinnock - Labour

  • Abigail Mainon - Conservative

  • Rhiannon Morrissey - Heritage Party

Alyn and Deeside

  • Edwin Duggan - Independent

  • Jeremy Kent - Conservative

  • Karl MacNaughton - Green Party

  • Richard Marbrow - Liberal Democrats

  • Jack Morris - Plaid Cymru

  • Vicky Roskams - Reform UK

  • Mark Tami - Labour

Bangor Aberconwy

  • John Clark - Reform UK

  • Petra Haig - Green Party

  • Claire Hughes - Labour

  • Katherine Jones - Socialist Labour Party

  • Steve Marshall - Climate Party

  • Robin Millar - Conservative

  • Rachael Roberts - Liberal Democrats

  • Catrin Elen Wager - Plaid Cymru

Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney

  • Anne Baker - Green Party

  • Jackie Charlton - Liberal Democrats

  • Robert Griffiths - Communist Party of Britain

  • Yas Iqbal - Workers Party of Britain

  • Hannah Jarvis - Conservative

  • Niamh Salkeld - Plaid Cymru

  • Nick Smith - Labour

  • Mike Whatley - Independent

Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe

  • David Chadwick - Liberal Democrats

  • Matthew Dorrance - Labour

  • Emily Durrant-Munro - Plaid Cymru

  • Jonathan Harrington - Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party

  • Adam Hill - Reform UK

  • Fay Jones - Conservative

  • Ammi Kaur-Dhaliwal - Green Party

  • Lady Lily the Pink - Monster Raving Loony Party

Bridgend

  • Anita Boateng - Conservative

  • Iolo Caudy - Plaid Cymru

  • Debra Cooper - Green Party

  • Chris Elmore - Labour

  • Mark John - Independent

  • Caroline Jones - Reform UK

  • Claire Waller - Liberal Democrats

Caerfyrddin

  • Will Beasley - Green Party

  • Nick Beckett - Liberal Democrats

  • Nancy Cole - Women's Equality Party

  • Ann Davies - Plaid Cymru

  • David Evans - Workers Party of Britain

  • Simon Hart - Conservative

  • Bernard Holton - Reform UK

  • Martha O'Neil - Labour

Caerphilly

  • Steve Aicheler - Liberal Democrats

  • Chris Evans - Labour and Co-operative Party

  • Brandon Gorman - Conservative

  • Joshua Kim - Reform UK

  • Mark Thomas - Green Party

  • Lindsay Whittle - Plaid Cymru

Cardiff East

  • Beatrice Brandon - Conservative

  • Rodney Berman - Liberal Democrats

  • Lee Canning - Reform UK

  • Sam Coates - Green Party

  • Cadewyn Skelley - Plaid Cymru

  • Jo Stevens - Labour

  • John Williams - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Cardiff North

  • Lawrence Gwynn - Reform UK

  • Irfan Latif - Liberal Democrats

  • Anna McMorrin - Labour

  • Malcolm Phillips - Plaid Cymru

  • Meg Shepherd-Foster - Green Party

  • Joel Williams - Conservative

Cardiff South and Penarth

  • Stephen Doughty - Labour and Co-operative Party

  • Simon Llewellyn - Reform UK

  • Sharifah Rahman - Plaid Cymru (has since been deselected by the party)

  • Anthony Slaughter - Green Party

  • Ellis Smith - Conservative

  • Alex Wilson - Liberal Democrats

Cardiff West

  • Alex Barros-Curtis - Labour

  • James Hamblin - Conservative

  • Peter Hopkins - Reform UK

  • Kiera Marshall - Plaid Cymru

  • Neil McEvoy - Prople

  • Manda Rigby - Liberal Democrats

  • Jess Ryan - Green Party

  • John Urquhart - Independent

  • Sean Wesley - Heritage Party

Ceredigion Preseli

  • Taghrid Al-Mawed - Workers Party of Britain

  • Tomos Barlow - Green Party

  • Jackie Jones - Labour

  • Ben Lake - Plaid Cymru

  • Karl Pollard - Reform UK

  • Aled Thomas - Conservative

  • Mark Williams - Liberal Democrats

Clwyd East

  • Alec Dauncey - Liberal Democrats

  • James Davies - Conservative

  • Becky Gittins - Labour

  • Lee Lavery - Green Party

  • Paul Penlington - Plaid Cymru

  • Rob Roberts - Independent

  • Kirsty Walmsley - Reform UK

Clwyd North

  • Gill German - Labour

  • Martyn Hogg - Green Party

  • Darren Millar - Conservative

  • Jamie Orange - Reform UK

  • Paul Rowlinson - Plaid Cymru

  • David Wilkins - Liberal Democrats

Dwyfor Meirionnydd

  • Tomos Day - Conservative

  • Karl Drinkwater - Green Party

  • Joan Ginsberg - Heritage Party

  • Phoebe Jenkins - Liberal Democrats

  • Lucy Murphy - Reform UK

  • Liz Saville-Roberts - Plaid Cymru

  • Joanna Stallard - Labour

Gower

  • Tonia Antoniazzi - Labour

  • Franck Banza - Liberal Democrats

  • Wayne Erasmus - Independent

  • Chris Evans - Green Party

  • Marc Jenkins - Conservative

  • Kieran Pritchard - Plaid Cymru

  • Catrin Thomas - Reform UK

Llanelli

  • Gareth Beer - Reform UK

  • Rhodri Davies - Plaid Cymru

  • Charlie Evans - Conservative

  • Nia Griffith - Labour

  • Karen Laurence - Green Party

  • Chris Passmore - Liberal Democrats

  • Stan Robinson - UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare

  • Anthony Cole - Workers Party of Britain

  • Bob Davenport - Communist Party of Britain

  • Lorenzo de Gregori - Independent

  • David Griffin - Green Party

  • Amanda Jenner - Conservative

  • Gerald Jones - Labour

  • Jade Smith - Liberal Democrats

  • Gareth Thomas - Reform UK

  • Francis Whitefoot - Plaid Cymru

Mid and South Pembrokeshire

  • Hanna Andersen - Women's Equality Party

  • Alistair Cameron - Liberal Democrats

  • Stephen Crabb - Conservative

  • Stuart Marchant - Reform UK

  • James Purchase - Green Party

  • Vusi Siphika - Independent

  • Cris Tomos - Plaid Cymru

  • Henry Tufnell - Labour

Monmouthshire

  • Ioan Bellin - Plaid Cymru

  • Ian Chandler - Green Party

  • David Davies - Conservative

  • June Davies - True & Fair Party

  • Catherine Fookes - Labour

  • Owen Lewis - Independent

  • Emma Meredith - Heritage Party

  • Bill Powell - Liberal Democrats

  • Max Windsor-Pelow - Reform UK

Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr

  • Jeremy Brignell-Thorp - Green Party

  • Oliver Lewis - Reform UK

  • Glyn Preston - Liberal Democrats

  • Elwyn Vaughan - Plaid Cymru

  • Craig Williams - Conservative

  • Steve Witherden - Labour

Neath and Swansea East

  • Samantha Chohan - Conservative

  • Helen Clarke - Liberal Democrats

  • Jan Dowden - Green Party

  • Carolyn Harris - Labour

  • Andrew Jenkins - Plaid Cymru

  • Dai Richards - Reform UK

Newport East

  • Pippa Bartolotti - Independent

  • Rachel Buckler - Conservative

  • Jonathan Clark - Plaid Cymru

  • Mike Ford - Heritage Party

  • Lauren James - Green Party

  • John Miller - Liberal Democrats

  • Jessica Morden - Labour

  • Tommy Short - Reform UK

Newport West and Islwyn

  • George Etheridge - Independent

  • Brandon Ham - Plaid Cymru

  • Mike Hamilton - Liberal Democrats

  • Nick Jones - Conservative

  • Ruth Jones - Labour

  • Paul Taylor - Reform UK

  • Kerry Vosper - Green Party

Pontypridd

  • Steven Bayliss - Reform UK

  • Joe Biddulph - Independent

  • Jonathan Bishop - Independent

  • Alex Davies-Jones - Labour

  • Angela Karadog - Green Party

  • David Mathias - Liberal Democrats

  • Wayne Owen - Independent

  • Wil Rees - Plaid Cymru

  • Jack Robson - Conservative

Rhondda and Ogmore

  • Chris Bryant - Labour

  • Owen Cutler - Plaid Cymru

  • Gerald Francis - Liberal Democrats

  • Christine Glossop - Green Party

  • Darren James - Reform UK

  • Adam Robinson - Conservative

Swansea West

  • Torsten Bell - Labour

  • Patrick Benham-Crosswell - Reform UK

  • Gareth Bromhall - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

  • Peter Jones - Green Party

  • Michael O'Carroll - Liberal Democrats

  • Tara-Jane Sutcliffe - Conservative

  • Gwyn Williams - Plaid Cymru

Torfaen

  • Nikki Brooke - Heritage Party

  • Philip Davies - Green Party

  • Lee Dunning - Independent

  • Nathan Edmunds - Conservative

  • Matthew Jones - Plaid Cymru

  • Brendan Roberts - Liberal Democrats

  • Nick Thomas-Symonds - Labour

  • Ian Williams - Reform UK

Vale of Glamorgan

  • Alun Cairns - Conservative

  • Stuart Field - Abolish The Welsh Assembly Party

  • Ian Johnson - Plaid Cymru

  • Lynden Mack - Green Party

  • Kanishka Narayan - Labour

  • Steven Rajam - Liberal Democrats

  • Toby Rhodes-Matthews - Reform UK

  • Steven Sluman - Independent

Wrexham

  • Paul Ashton - Abolish The Welsh Assembly Party

  • Sarah Atherton - Conservative

  • Charles Dodman - Reform UK

  • Becca Martin - Plaid Cymru

  • Tim Morgan - Green Party

  • Andrew Ranger - Labour

  • Tim Sly - Liberal Democrats

Ynys Môn

  • Virginia Crosbie - Conservative

  • Leena Farhat - Liberal Democrats

  • Emmett Jenner - Reform UK

  • Llinos Medi - Plaid Cymru

  • Martin Schwaller - Green Party

  • Sir Grumpus L Shorticus - Monster Raving Loony Party

  • Ieuan Williams - Labour

  • Sam Wood - Libertarian Party

