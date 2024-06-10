General Election 2024: Every candidate standing in Wales
Voters in Wales will go to the polls on 4 July in the General Election. Campaigning is well underway with every party making promises on how they'd change things in future.
One change that has already happened is the cut in the number of MPs that will represent us after boundary changes has led to a major rejig in constituencies.
The full list of candidates standing in each constituency has now been confirmed.
Aberafan Maesteg
Captain Beany - Independent
Colin Deere - Plaid Cymru
Justin Griffiths - Liberal Democrats
Mark Griffiths - Reform UK
Nigel Hill - Green Party
Stephen Kinnock - Labour
Abigail Mainon - Conservative
Rhiannon Morrissey - Heritage Party
Alyn and Deeside
Edwin Duggan - Independent
Jeremy Kent - Conservative
Karl MacNaughton - Green Party
Richard Marbrow - Liberal Democrats
Jack Morris - Plaid Cymru
Vicky Roskams - Reform UK
Mark Tami - Labour
Bangor Aberconwy
John Clark - Reform UK
Petra Haig - Green Party
Claire Hughes - Labour
Katherine Jones - Socialist Labour Party
Steve Marshall - Climate Party
Robin Millar - Conservative
Rachael Roberts - Liberal Democrats
Catrin Elen Wager - Plaid Cymru
Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney
Anne Baker - Green Party
Jackie Charlton - Liberal Democrats
Robert Griffiths - Communist Party of Britain
Yas Iqbal - Workers Party of Britain
Hannah Jarvis - Conservative
Niamh Salkeld - Plaid Cymru
Nick Smith - Labour
Mike Whatley - Independent
Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe
David Chadwick - Liberal Democrats
Matthew Dorrance - Labour
Emily Durrant-Munro - Plaid Cymru
Jonathan Harrington - Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party
Adam Hill - Reform UK
Fay Jones - Conservative
Ammi Kaur-Dhaliwal - Green Party
Lady Lily the Pink - Monster Raving Loony Party
Bridgend
Anita Boateng - Conservative
Iolo Caudy - Plaid Cymru
Debra Cooper - Green Party
Chris Elmore - Labour
Mark John - Independent
Caroline Jones - Reform UK
Claire Waller - Liberal Democrats
Caerfyrddin
Will Beasley - Green Party
Nick Beckett - Liberal Democrats
Nancy Cole - Women's Equality Party
Ann Davies - Plaid Cymru
David Evans - Workers Party of Britain
Simon Hart - Conservative
Bernard Holton - Reform UK
Martha O'Neil - Labour
Caerphilly
Steve Aicheler - Liberal Democrats
Chris Evans - Labour and Co-operative Party
Brandon Gorman - Conservative
Joshua Kim - Reform UK
Mark Thomas - Green Party
Lindsay Whittle - Plaid Cymru
Cardiff East
Beatrice Brandon - Conservative
Rodney Berman - Liberal Democrats
Lee Canning - Reform UK
Sam Coates - Green Party
Cadewyn Skelley - Plaid Cymru
Jo Stevens - Labour
John Williams - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Cardiff North
Lawrence Gwynn - Reform UK
Irfan Latif - Liberal Democrats
Anna McMorrin - Labour
Malcolm Phillips - Plaid Cymru
Meg Shepherd-Foster - Green Party
Joel Williams - Conservative
Cardiff South and Penarth
Stephen Doughty - Labour and Co-operative Party
Simon Llewellyn - Reform UK
Sharifah Rahman - Plaid Cymru (has since been deselected by the party)
Anthony Slaughter - Green Party
Ellis Smith - Conservative
Alex Wilson - Liberal Democrats
Cardiff West
Alex Barros-Curtis - Labour
James Hamblin - Conservative
Peter Hopkins - Reform UK
Kiera Marshall - Plaid Cymru
Neil McEvoy - Prople
Manda Rigby - Liberal Democrats
Jess Ryan - Green Party
John Urquhart - Independent
Sean Wesley - Heritage Party
Ceredigion Preseli
Taghrid Al-Mawed - Workers Party of Britain
Tomos Barlow - Green Party
Jackie Jones - Labour
Ben Lake - Plaid Cymru
Karl Pollard - Reform UK
Aled Thomas - Conservative
Mark Williams - Liberal Democrats
Clwyd East
Alec Dauncey - Liberal Democrats
James Davies - Conservative
Becky Gittins - Labour
Lee Lavery - Green Party
Paul Penlington - Plaid Cymru
Rob Roberts - Independent
Kirsty Walmsley - Reform UK
Clwyd North
Gill German - Labour
Martyn Hogg - Green Party
Darren Millar - Conservative
Jamie Orange - Reform UK
Paul Rowlinson - Plaid Cymru
David Wilkins - Liberal Democrats
Dwyfor Meirionnydd
Tomos Day - Conservative
Karl Drinkwater - Green Party
Joan Ginsberg - Heritage Party
Phoebe Jenkins - Liberal Democrats
Lucy Murphy - Reform UK
Liz Saville-Roberts - Plaid Cymru
Joanna Stallard - Labour
Gower
Tonia Antoniazzi - Labour
Franck Banza - Liberal Democrats
Wayne Erasmus - Independent
Chris Evans - Green Party
Marc Jenkins - Conservative
Kieran Pritchard - Plaid Cymru
Catrin Thomas - Reform UK
Llanelli
Gareth Beer - Reform UK
Rhodri Davies - Plaid Cymru
Charlie Evans - Conservative
Nia Griffith - Labour
Karen Laurence - Green Party
Chris Passmore - Liberal Democrats
Stan Robinson - UK Independence Party (UKIP)
Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare
Anthony Cole - Workers Party of Britain
Bob Davenport - Communist Party of Britain
Lorenzo de Gregori - Independent
David Griffin - Green Party
Amanda Jenner - Conservative
Gerald Jones - Labour
Jade Smith - Liberal Democrats
Gareth Thomas - Reform UK
Francis Whitefoot - Plaid Cymru
Mid and South Pembrokeshire
Hanna Andersen - Women's Equality Party
Alistair Cameron - Liberal Democrats
Stephen Crabb - Conservative
Stuart Marchant - Reform UK
James Purchase - Green Party
Vusi Siphika - Independent
Cris Tomos - Plaid Cymru
Henry Tufnell - Labour
Monmouthshire
Ioan Bellin - Plaid Cymru
Ian Chandler - Green Party
David Davies - Conservative
June Davies - True & Fair Party
Catherine Fookes - Labour
Owen Lewis - Independent
Emma Meredith - Heritage Party
Bill Powell - Liberal Democrats
Max Windsor-Pelow - Reform UK
Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr
Jeremy Brignell-Thorp - Green Party
Oliver Lewis - Reform UK
Glyn Preston - Liberal Democrats
Elwyn Vaughan - Plaid Cymru
Craig Williams - Conservative
Steve Witherden - Labour
Neath and Swansea East
Samantha Chohan - Conservative
Helen Clarke - Liberal Democrats
Jan Dowden - Green Party
Carolyn Harris - Labour
Andrew Jenkins - Plaid Cymru
Dai Richards - Reform UK
Newport East
Pippa Bartolotti - Independent
Rachel Buckler - Conservative
Jonathan Clark - Plaid Cymru
Mike Ford - Heritage Party
Lauren James - Green Party
John Miller - Liberal Democrats
Jessica Morden - Labour
Tommy Short - Reform UK
Newport West and Islwyn
George Etheridge - Independent
Brandon Ham - Plaid Cymru
Mike Hamilton - Liberal Democrats
Nick Jones - Conservative
Ruth Jones - Labour
Paul Taylor - Reform UK
Kerry Vosper - Green Party
Pontypridd
Steven Bayliss - Reform UK
Joe Biddulph - Independent
Jonathan Bishop - Independent
Alex Davies-Jones - Labour
Angela Karadog - Green Party
David Mathias - Liberal Democrats
Wayne Owen - Independent
Wil Rees - Plaid Cymru
Jack Robson - Conservative
Rhondda and Ogmore
Chris Bryant - Labour
Owen Cutler - Plaid Cymru
Gerald Francis - Liberal Democrats
Christine Glossop - Green Party
Darren James - Reform UK
Adam Robinson - Conservative
Swansea West
Torsten Bell - Labour
Patrick Benham-Crosswell - Reform UK
Gareth Bromhall - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Peter Jones - Green Party
Michael O'Carroll - Liberal Democrats
Tara-Jane Sutcliffe - Conservative
Gwyn Williams - Plaid Cymru
Torfaen
Nikki Brooke - Heritage Party
Philip Davies - Green Party
Lee Dunning - Independent
Nathan Edmunds - Conservative
Matthew Jones - Plaid Cymru
Brendan Roberts - Liberal Democrats
Nick Thomas-Symonds - Labour
Ian Williams - Reform UK
Vale of Glamorgan
Alun Cairns - Conservative
Stuart Field - Abolish The Welsh Assembly Party
Ian Johnson - Plaid Cymru
Lynden Mack - Green Party
Kanishka Narayan - Labour
Steven Rajam - Liberal Democrats
Toby Rhodes-Matthews - Reform UK
Steven Sluman - Independent
Wrexham
Paul Ashton - Abolish The Welsh Assembly Party
Sarah Atherton - Conservative
Charles Dodman - Reform UK
Becca Martin - Plaid Cymru
Tim Morgan - Green Party
Andrew Ranger - Labour
Tim Sly - Liberal Democrats
Ynys Môn
Virginia Crosbie - Conservative
Leena Farhat - Liberal Democrats
Emmett Jenner - Reform UK
Llinos Medi - Plaid Cymru
Martin Schwaller - Green Party
Sir Grumpus L Shorticus - Monster Raving Loony Party
Ieuan Williams - Labour
Sam Wood - Libertarian Party
