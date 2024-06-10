General Election 2024: Every candidate standing in Wales

Voters in Wales will go to the polls on 4 July in the General Election. Campaigning is well underway with every party making promises on how they'd change things in future.

One change that has already happened is the cut in the number of MPs that will represent us after boundary changes has led to a major rejig in constituencies.

The full list of candidates standing in each constituency has now been confirmed.

Aberafan Maesteg

Captain Beany - Independent

Colin Deere - Plaid Cymru

Justin Griffiths - Liberal Democrats

Mark Griffiths - Reform UK

Nigel Hill - Green Party

Stephen Kinnock - Labour

Abigail Mainon - Conservative

Rhiannon Morrissey - Heritage Party

Alyn and Deeside

Edwin Duggan - Independent

Jeremy Kent - Conservative

Karl MacNaughton - Green Party

Richard Marbrow - Liberal Democrats

Jack Morris - Plaid Cymru

Vicky Roskams - Reform UK

Mark Tami - Labour

Bangor Aberconwy

John Clark - Reform UK

Petra Haig - Green Party

Claire Hughes - Labour

Katherine Jones - Socialist Labour Party

Steve Marshall - Climate Party

Robin Millar - Conservative

Rachael Roberts - Liberal Democrats

Catrin Elen Wager - Plaid Cymru

Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney

Anne Baker - Green Party

Jackie Charlton - Liberal Democrats

Robert Griffiths - Communist Party of Britain

Yas Iqbal - Workers Party of Britain

Hannah Jarvis - Conservative

Niamh Salkeld - Plaid Cymru

Nick Smith - Labour

Mike Whatley - Independent

Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe

David Chadwick - Liberal Democrats

Matthew Dorrance - Labour

Emily Durrant-Munro - Plaid Cymru

Jonathan Harrington - Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party

Adam Hill - Reform UK

Fay Jones - Conservative

Ammi Kaur-Dhaliwal - Green Party

Lady Lily the Pink - Monster Raving Loony Party

Bridgend

Anita Boateng - Conservative

Iolo Caudy - Plaid Cymru

Debra Cooper - Green Party

Chris Elmore - Labour

Mark John - Independent

Caroline Jones - Reform UK

Claire Waller - Liberal Democrats

Caerfyrddin

Will Beasley - Green Party

Nick Beckett - Liberal Democrats

Nancy Cole - Women's Equality Party

Ann Davies - Plaid Cymru

David Evans - Workers Party of Britain

Simon Hart - Conservative

Bernard Holton - Reform UK

Martha O'Neil - Labour

Caerphilly

Steve Aicheler - Liberal Democrats

Chris Evans - Labour and Co-operative Party

Brandon Gorman - Conservative

Joshua Kim - Reform UK

Mark Thomas - Green Party

Lindsay Whittle - Plaid Cymru

Cardiff East

Beatrice Brandon - Conservative

Rodney Berman - Liberal Democrats

Lee Canning - Reform UK

Sam Coates - Green Party

Cadewyn Skelley - Plaid Cymru

Jo Stevens - Labour

John Williams - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Cardiff North

Lawrence Gwynn - Reform UK

Irfan Latif - Liberal Democrats

Anna McMorrin - Labour

Malcolm Phillips - Plaid Cymru

Meg Shepherd-Foster - Green Party

Joel Williams - Conservative

Cardiff South and Penarth

Stephen Doughty - Labour and Co-operative Party

Simon Llewellyn - Reform UK

Sharifah Rahman - Plaid Cymru (has since been deselected by the party)

Anthony Slaughter - Green Party

Ellis Smith - Conservative

Alex Wilson - Liberal Democrats

Cardiff West

Alex Barros-Curtis - Labour

James Hamblin - Conservative

Peter Hopkins - Reform UK

Kiera Marshall - Plaid Cymru

Neil McEvoy - Prople

Manda Rigby - Liberal Democrats

Jess Ryan - Green Party

John Urquhart - Independent

Sean Wesley - Heritage Party

Ceredigion Preseli

Taghrid Al-Mawed - Workers Party of Britain

Tomos Barlow - Green Party

Jackie Jones - Labour

Ben Lake - Plaid Cymru

Karl Pollard - Reform UK

Aled Thomas - Conservative

Mark Williams - Liberal Democrats

Clwyd East

Alec Dauncey - Liberal Democrats

James Davies - Conservative

Becky Gittins - Labour

Lee Lavery - Green Party

Paul Penlington - Plaid Cymru

Rob Roberts - Independent

Kirsty Walmsley - Reform UK

Clwyd North

Gill German - Labour

Martyn Hogg - Green Party

Darren Millar - Conservative

Jamie Orange - Reform UK

Paul Rowlinson - Plaid Cymru

David Wilkins - Liberal Democrats

Dwyfor Meirionnydd

Tomos Day - Conservative

Karl Drinkwater - Green Party

Joan Ginsberg - Heritage Party

Phoebe Jenkins - Liberal Democrats

Lucy Murphy - Reform UK

Liz Saville-Roberts - Plaid Cymru

Joanna Stallard - Labour

Gower

Tonia Antoniazzi - Labour

Franck Banza - Liberal Democrats

Wayne Erasmus - Independent

Chris Evans - Green Party

Marc Jenkins - Conservative

Kieran Pritchard - Plaid Cymru

Catrin Thomas - Reform UK

Llanelli

Gareth Beer - Reform UK

Rhodri Davies - Plaid Cymru

Charlie Evans - Conservative

Nia Griffith - Labour

Karen Laurence - Green Party

Chris Passmore - Liberal Democrats

Stan Robinson - UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare

Anthony Cole - Workers Party of Britain

Bob Davenport - Communist Party of Britain

Lorenzo de Gregori - Independent

David Griffin - Green Party

Amanda Jenner - Conservative

Gerald Jones - Labour

Jade Smith - Liberal Democrats

Gareth Thomas - Reform UK

Francis Whitefoot - Plaid Cymru

Mid and South Pembrokeshire

Hanna Andersen - Women's Equality Party

Alistair Cameron - Liberal Democrats

Stephen Crabb - Conservative

Stuart Marchant - Reform UK

James Purchase - Green Party

Vusi Siphika - Independent

Cris Tomos - Plaid Cymru

Henry Tufnell - Labour

Monmouthshire

Ioan Bellin - Plaid Cymru

Ian Chandler - Green Party

David Davies - Conservative

June Davies - True & Fair Party

Catherine Fookes - Labour

Owen Lewis - Independent

Emma Meredith - Heritage Party

Bill Powell - Liberal Democrats

Max Windsor-Pelow - Reform UK

Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr

Jeremy Brignell-Thorp - Green Party

Oliver Lewis - Reform UK

Glyn Preston - Liberal Democrats

Elwyn Vaughan - Plaid Cymru

Craig Williams - Conservative

Steve Witherden - Labour

Neath and Swansea East

Samantha Chohan - Conservative

Helen Clarke - Liberal Democrats

Jan Dowden - Green Party

Carolyn Harris - Labour

Andrew Jenkins - Plaid Cymru

Dai Richards - Reform UK

Newport East

Pippa Bartolotti - Independent

Rachel Buckler - Conservative

Jonathan Clark - Plaid Cymru

Mike Ford - Heritage Party

Lauren James - Green Party

John Miller - Liberal Democrats

Jessica Morden - Labour

Tommy Short - Reform UK

Newport West and Islwyn

George Etheridge - Independent

Brandon Ham - Plaid Cymru

Mike Hamilton - Liberal Democrats

Nick Jones - Conservative

Ruth Jones - Labour

Paul Taylor - Reform UK

Kerry Vosper - Green Party

Pontypridd

Steven Bayliss - Reform UK

Joe Biddulph - Independent

Jonathan Bishop - Independent

Alex Davies-Jones - Labour

Angela Karadog - Green Party

David Mathias - Liberal Democrats

Wayne Owen - Independent

Wil Rees - Plaid Cymru

Jack Robson - Conservative

Rhondda and Ogmore

Chris Bryant - Labour

Owen Cutler - Plaid Cymru

Gerald Francis - Liberal Democrats

Christine Glossop - Green Party

Darren James - Reform UK

Adam Robinson - Conservative

Swansea West

Torsten Bell - Labour

Patrick Benham-Crosswell - Reform UK

Gareth Bromhall - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Peter Jones - Green Party

Michael O'Carroll - Liberal Democrats

Tara-Jane Sutcliffe - Conservative

Gwyn Williams - Plaid Cymru

Torfaen

Nikki Brooke - Heritage Party

Philip Davies - Green Party

Lee Dunning - Independent

Nathan Edmunds - Conservative

Matthew Jones - Plaid Cymru

Brendan Roberts - Liberal Democrats

Nick Thomas-Symonds - Labour

Ian Williams - Reform UK

Vale of Glamorgan

Alun Cairns - Conservative

Stuart Field - Abolish The Welsh Assembly Party

Ian Johnson - Plaid Cymru

Lynden Mack - Green Party

Kanishka Narayan - Labour

Steven Rajam - Liberal Democrats

Toby Rhodes-Matthews - Reform UK

Steven Sluman - Independent

Wrexham

Paul Ashton - Abolish The Welsh Assembly Party

Sarah Atherton - Conservative

Charles Dodman - Reform UK

Becca Martin - Plaid Cymru

Tim Morgan - Green Party

Andrew Ranger - Labour

Tim Sly - Liberal Democrats

Ynys Môn

Virginia Crosbie - Conservative

Leena Farhat - Liberal Democrats

Emmett Jenner - Reform UK

Llinos Medi - Plaid Cymru

Martin Schwaller - Green Party

Sir Grumpus L Shorticus - Monster Raving Loony Party

Ieuan Williams - Labour

Sam Wood - Libertarian Party

