Rob Page apologises after Wales' dramatic loss to Slovakia

Rob Page has apologised after a dramatic 4-0 loss to Slovakia on Sunday night, saying it is "up to the powers that be" to decide if he stays in the job.

Wales suffered a humbling defeat in the friendly in Trnava following a 0-0 draw with Gibraltar - the world’s 203rd-ranked team - in Portugal on Thursday, where Wales fans were heard booing him.

Pressure has grown on Page since Wales finished bottom of their group at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and failed to qualify for this summer’s European Championship.

Page has over two years left on the contract he signed in September 2022, but he was booed by supporters again after going over to them after the final whistle while others called for him to quit on social media.

"I get it, I’m a supporter myself," Page told S4C following the defeat. "I went over to the supporters and clapped them with the lads. When the lads went, I made a point of saying to them ‘it’s on me and I’ll take it’.

"I apologised to the supporters at the end. Their support tonight was immense and I completely understand their frustration.

"If the powers that be decide I’m not the one to lead them forward then that’s their decision."

Page added that he is "fully focused on what the two games were useful for."

"We see that there are some young players that will be an addition to the squad come September," he said.

Wales were without the entire defence that had lined up against Poland in the Euro play-off final defeat on penalties – Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon and Neco Williams.

The creativity of Aaron Ramsey, David Brooks and Harry Wilson was also missing, and Page ripped up his favoured formation to play four at the back with Ampadu moved there from his usual midfield station.

"We didn’t have any of the back five and we’ve tried to give games, minutes and caps to some of the younger players," said Page.

"It was an opportunity for us to look to the future and Lewis Koumas is an absolute positive.

"Without these two games we wouldn’t have seen his capabilities. He will be the next JJ [Jordan James], that’s the positive coming out of the camp.

"Young Fin Stevens has given a good account of himself. To throw him in the deep end in a game like this he deserves credit for that mature performance.

"The two games served as a purpose for us to expose some of these players and now we know come September [in the Nations League] what young players we’ve got to step up."

