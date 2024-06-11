Prince William visits Cardiff to celebrate 'seaweed innovation'

The Prince of Wales is visiting Cardiff today to celebrate the seaweed industry and food innovation.

Kensington Palace posted a picture of Prince William on social media along with a bilingual message, saying: "En route to Cardiff today to celebrate seaweed innovation".

Prince William can be seen sitting on a Great Western Railway train.

The post added: "Seaweed is one of the most abundant resources on the planet, and it is a potential solution to some of the biggest environmental problems felt across the world."

In 2023, Prince William visited Wales' first regenerative ocean farm in west Wales. Car y Mor, which is based off the coast of St Davids, cultivates seaweed which is used across the country.

As part of Tuesday's event, the prince is expected to attend an event in the capital focusing on global businesses using seaweed across several industries.

Prince William launched the Earthshot environmental prize in 2021. Since then, the scheme has handed out £15million of prize money and sourced £50million of further support for 45 winners and finalists.

