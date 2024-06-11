Vaughan Gething faces first FMQs since losing confidence vote in Senedd

Vaughan Gething will today face his first First Minister's Questions since losing a confidence vote in the Senedd.

The first minister appeared emotional during the Senedd debate last Wednesday, where he ultimately lost the vote of confidence which had been tabled by the Welsh Conservatives.

Members of the Senedd voted with 29 in favour and 27 against, seeing the motion pass.

The result was not binding, and Mr Gething has since insisted that he will not step down.

In an interview following the no confidence vote, the first minister described the move as a "desperate gimmick" from the Conservatives during the General Election campaign.

When asked whether or not he would consider resigning, Mr Gething told reporters he would "carry on" doing his duty, adding: "If anyone has questions about my integrity, I would like to see some evidence about what that looks like."

On the campaign trail in Chepstow on Saturday, the first minister told ITV Wales he still had a strong mandate to lead.

He said: "I'm carrying on as the leader. I won my one vote ballot less than three months ago. I have been first minister for less than three months.

"There's a big opportunity ahead of us and everyone understands that once you have a result of an election like that, you've got to have the support of people, like me, who are only stood in front of you because of the platform I have been given by my party and the movement."

FMQs are due to begin at 1.30pm on Tuesday, 11 June.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...