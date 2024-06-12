Former Wales netball and rugby team manager dies after 'tragic accident'

Wales Netball have paid tribute to their former team manager who has died following a "tragic accident".

Donna Crossman died after the incident on Sunday, 9 June.

Crossman was Wales Netball and Celtic Dragons' team manager between 2014 and 2018 and held the same role with South East Blaze in the first edition of the National League last year.

She had also worked in Welsh rugby, she was appointed Wales Women’s team manager in 2008.

A statement from Wales Netball shared on social media said: "It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Donna Crossman following a tragic accident on Sunday evening.

"Donna was not only an exceptional Wales and Celtic Dragons team manager between 2014 and 2018 but also a beloved member of our community particularly the South East Region where Donna was most recently team manager of South East Blaze in the first edition of the National League in 2023.

"Donna's dedication, passion, and commitment to netball is unparalleled. Her leadership and spirit inspired everyone around her, leaving an indelible mark on players, colleagues, and friends. She will be profoundly missed by many people."

Catherine Lewis, Wales Netball chair, said: "She was a fabulous, caring individual, always looking to support and help others. Netball in Wales is a better place for having Donna as part of its family. Donna was very much loved and will be missed."

Celtic Dragons was renamed Cardiff Dragons in August 2023, with the side last week being confirmed as one of the eight new professional franchises who will compete in a revamped Netball Super League next season.