A 13-year-old who was found unresponsive in a swimming pool during a family holiday in Florida died from drowning and seizure disorder, a coroner has heard.

The inquest into the death of Anna Beaumont, from Cardiff, opened at Pontypridd Coroner's Court on Wednesday, 12 June.

Anna had been visiting the all-inclusive Discovery Cove resort in Orlando with her family on May 28 this year when her father heard the lifeguard's whistle around 10.20am.

The hearing was told that Anna's father realised it was his daughter who was in trouble and rushed to the scene where lifeguards were attempting to resuscitate her.

The 13-year-old, who was born in St Fagans, was taken to Arnold Palmer hospital in Florida but despite the best efforts of the medical staff, Anna died on May 31, 2024.

The court heard that following a port-mortem examination at the hospital, the cause of death was given as drowning and seizure disorder, which is another term used for epilepsy.

Patricia Morgan, area coroner for South Wales Central, said a date would be set for a full inquest once further investigations into the circumstances around Anna's death and her past medical history had been undertaken.

The coroner said this may take some time given her officer will need to get information from authorities in Florida.

"I wish to take this opportunity to express my condolences to Anna's family at this sad time," the coroner told the court.

The inquest was adjourned.

Her family previously said in a statement: “Anna was a beautiful soul who has been taken from us in a tragic accident.

“We are devastated by her loss, but she will never be forgotten.

“We would like to thank the emergency response teams and hospital staff in Orlando who tried so hard to save Anna’s life.

“We will not be making any further statements and ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

Andrew Williams, the head teacher at Anna’s school, has described her as a “cherished member of our school family” in a statement shared with the BBC.

He said: “The very thought of losing a child is an unimaginable journey and I know I speak on behalf of the whole school community when I say that our thoughts are with Anna’s family as they try to come to terms with their loss.

“Anna was a cherished member of our school family, and her absence will be profoundly felt by pupils, staff and all who had the privilege of knowing her.

“Her spirit, kindness and presence touched so many lives.”

Discovery Cove is an all-inclusive resort and sister park of SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando.

The company released a statement about the incident to local media, which said: “Our staff responded to an emergency involving a guest.

“Our team provided care and contacted Orange County Fire & Rescue.

“When emergency personnel arrived, they took over care and transported the guest to a nearby hospital.

“Out of respect for privacy of our guests, we do not provide any health information. Our thoughts are with this family.”