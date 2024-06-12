ITV Wales' General Election Roadshow visits Bridgend: What do voters want?

Play Brightcove video

As the General Election approaches on 4 July, ITV Cymru Wales has kicked off its election roadshow to find out exactly what people across Wales want from a new UK Government.

Our first stop: Bridgend.

Like nearly every constituency in Wales, Bridgend's boundaries are changing, with its edges stretching to east Porthcawl.

In 2019, the constituency turned blue for the first time in 30 years as Jamie Wallis was elected as MP.

But, could that change next month? Now on the cusp of another General Election, we asked voters what issues matter most to them and who they want to see as the next prime minister - by bringing Number 10 to Porthcawl, and asking voters for their postcards to the PM.

What do the people of Porthcawl want from their next prime minister?

One man told us: "When you look around these beautiful towns, you see all the restaurants and bars closing.

"If the government could lower the duty just on commercial premises so to encourage more footfall, then there would be a knock-on effect on local businesses who would sell more food."

Another told us he wanted to stop paying "so much tax on his pension".

"I've always been one party all my life, but I'm beginning to think differently this year to see who could offer me better for my money," he said.

ITV Cymru Wales brought its own version of 'Number 10' to the people of Porthcawl Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

One mother who spoke to us wanted better transparency and clear objectives from the new government, as well as more investment in schools and education.

"I don't think we have a democracy anymore and I feel very conflicted about where I will vote, because I don't think any of the parties are representing the needs of me, my family, and my wider social group," she said.

Another who spoke to us said money was important to him when considering who to vote for.

"Finances have been stretched recently, so I'm interested to see what will happen depending on who wins," he said.

"I'd like whoever is the next prime minister to have a meaningful and respectful dialogue with Welsh Government. We are one of the devolved nations in the UK and I think prime ministers tend to forget that," another told ITV Cymru Wales.

"If the prime minister could learn a bit of Welsh, they'd get brownie points from me," she added.

How has the Bridgend constituency changed since the last General Election?

The number of Welsh MPs will be cut from 40 to 32 after the General Election due to a boundary review last summer.

It means that the Bridgend constituency now looks different to how it did at the last general election in 2019.

Part of the former Bridgend constituency has been absorbed into the new constituency of Aberfan Maesteg, while the new Bridgend constituency joins together parts of two previous constituencies: Bridgend and Ogmore.

The bulk of the population comes from the former Bridgend seat.

While Porthcawl remains within the Bridgend constituency, Pyle, South Cornelly, Kenfig, and Kenfig Hill are now part of Aberfan Maesteg.

Pencoed and Aberkenfig have also become part of the new Bridgend constituency.

The new Bridgend constituency boundaries can be seen in the shaded purple area, while the old boundary is in green Credit: Parliament UK

Who has previously been elected for Bridgend?

With the dissolution of Parliament having taken place on 30 May this year, there are currently no MPs. All seats in the House of Commons are vacant until after the election on 4 July.

Between 2010 and 2019, the constituency was a Labour hold until the Conservatives gained it in the 2019 election.

The constituency was previously represented by:

Jamie Wallis - Conservative (December 2019 - May 2024)

Madeline Moon - Labour (May 2010 - November 2019)

Who is standing to become an MP in Bridgend?

The candidates for Bridgend for the General Election on 4 July are:

Anita Boateng - Conservative

Iolo Caudy - Plaid Cymru

Debra Cooper - Green

Chris Elmore - Labour

Mark John - Independent

Caroline Jones - Reform UK

Claire Waller - Liberal Democrat

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…