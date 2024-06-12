Plaid Cymru says it will commit to fighting for a fair deal for Wales ahead of their election manifesto launch on Thursday morning.

The party is expected to announce plans to secure more investment from Westminster and to "protect and strengthen devolution".

Plaid, which had four seats in the Parliament before the General Election was called, is fighting in all 32 constituencies across Wales.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, the party's leader, said: "What sets Plaid Cymru apart is a record of not taking Wales for granted and always putting the interests of our communities and nation first.

“This election is about one thing – the economy."

HS2 Funding

At the top of Plaid's list is securing money from the HS2 high-speed rail project.

The rail link is currently classified as an 'England and Wales' project because the UK Government argue that the line will benefit people in Wales.

However Plaid Cymru argue that the scheme only benefits people living in England, and says Wales is entitled to billions of pounds from Westminster under the Barnett Formula.

Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “We will fight every day for the billions owed to Wales from the HS2 high-speed rail project, and for a fair funding model which funds our country according to need, not population."

He says his party will fight to secure £4billion from the UK Government, which can be reinvested in public services and "better reward our workforce."

Rhun ap Iorwerth debated with fellow party leaders at one of the election head-to-heads. Credit: PA Images/BBC

Fairer funding system

Mr ap Iorwerth says the party will demand a "fair funding system for Wales, based around our needs".

The manifesto is expected to outline the party's calls for funding Westminster which would give the Welsh Parliament the power to make more decisions about what happens here.

The party leader said: "We will address the cost-of-living crisis and provide Welsh solutions to Welsh problems."

He added: "For Wales, 14 years of Tory cuts and chaos have cut our public services to the bone but there is no sign that a Labour government will offer any meaningful change either.

"Our communities have been left to pay the price of decades of underinvestment from both London parties."

Addressing economic 'unfairness'

The manifesto, which is set to be unveiled in Cardiff on Thursday morning, will also outline how Plaid Cymru plans to redress what they describe as "economic unfairness".

This includes plans the party have already outlined, including increasing windfall taxes and devolving the Crown Estate.

The Crown Estate is the property portfolio which belongs to the King. All the money it makes goes directly to the UK Treasury. Plaid want to see the money made from the estate in Wales go instead directly to the Welsh Government.

"Plaid Cymru will fight for economic fairness by increasing windfall taxes and demanding the transfer of powers over the Crown Estate to create green jobs and build prosperity," said Rhun ap Iorwerth.

