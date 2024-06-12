Warning issued after fire caused by disposable vapes in lorry

A Welsh fire service has issued a warning following a fire believed to have been caused by disposable vapes.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) crews were called to an incident along the Newtown Bypass on Friday, 7 June, as an LGV containing general recycling waste was smouldering in areas with high temperature readings.

Around 30 tonnes of mixed recycling had to be removed from the vehicle after crews gained access to dampen it down. The road was closed due to the vehicle’s contents spreading onto the bypass.

The fire is believed to have been caused by disposable vapes which had not been correctly disposed of.

The vehicle was smouldering when crews attended Credit: Mid & West Wales Fire & Rescue Service

Several disposable vapes were found in the lorry’s contents, which seemed to have been crushed and damaged.

The fire service said this would have sparked and ignited the rest of the rubbish within the lorry.

Three hose reel jets, one thermal imaging camera and small gear were used to remove the waste and extinguish the fire.

The LGV had to be emptied of 30 tonnes of recycling Credit: Mid & West Wales Fire & Rescue Service

This incident required a multi-agency response with Natural Resources Wales, Dyfed-Powys Police and the local authority in attendance. Crews left the scene at 12:27am on Saturday, 8 June.

Research by the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) and Recycle Your Electricals has found that the number of battery fires in bin lorries and at waste sites in the UK has reached an all-time high, with an increase of 71% from 700 in 2022 to more than 1,200 in the last year.

Several disposable vapes were found within the lorry’s contents Credit: Mid & West Wales Fire and Rescue Service

A statement from MAWWFRS said: "With an increase in the number of portable electrical items containing lithium-ion batteries, there comes a significant fire risk if they are binned instead of being recycled.

"Lithium-ion batteries are hidden inside many everyday household electricals, from laptops, mobile phones and tablets to electric toothbrushes, vapes and earpods.

"These batteries can become crushed or damaged in bin lorries or waste sites if they aren’t recycled and can lead to a fire.

"Not only do battery fires endanger lives, but they can also cause serious environmental and health risks."

Crews put out the fire. Credit: Mid & West Wales Fire & Rescue Service

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…