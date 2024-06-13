A teenager from Ely, Cardiff has been selected to represent Team GB at the Olympic games in Paris this summer.

17-year-old Ruby Evans will compete as part of the Artistic Gymnastics team, alongside Alice Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Abigail Martin and Rebecca Downie MBE.

She's the first Welsh female to compete at the games in the discipline in a decade.

On hearing the announcement, Ruby said “this is a dream come true, I can hardly believe it.

"I have worked so hard with an incredible team of coaches that have helped me to make my Olympic dream a reality”

Ruby started her gymnastics journey at 4 years old, in Llanishen Leisure Centre.

Her talent was spotted by the Welsh Gymnastics performance team, where Ruby has trained since the age of 7 years old.

Most recently, Ruby Evans played a vital role in the British senior team’s success at the Europeans Championships, competing on all apparatus during qualifying and helping team GB to secure a team Silver medal.

The teenager is already a 5 time Northern European Champion.

Victoria Ward, the Chief Executive Officer at Welsh Gymnastics, said: “We are thrilled to announce that Ruby has been selected to represent Team GB.”

“This announcement is the culmination of an enormous amount of hard work, by Ruby, ably supported by a team of talented National Women’s Artistic Gymnastics coaches in Wales.

"We couldn’t be prouder of Ruby and look forward to the whole of Wales getting behind her as she competes this summer.”

