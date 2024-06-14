Cultural food bank struggling to meet demand as Eid approaches

One of the only cultural food banks in Wales has said it is struggling to meet demand.

Feed Newport specialises in food parcels for people who have specific cultural needs, such as providing halal food.

As Eid approaches next week, the food bank is appealing for donations.

"We're having unfortunately to decline food parcel referrals coming in from support workers, and people that are just generally in need, whether they're from the Muslim community, Christian community, anywhere across Newport," Gemma Walker, manager of Feed Newport said.

Gemma Walker, manager of Feed Newport Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

She added that the food bank put out an appeal for donations a few weeks ago as there has been a decline in the number of donations.

"Our food bank isn't government funded, it actually relies on the public donations that we have coming in. Obviously, everyone is struggling right now, so our food bank is struggling," Gemma added.

The food bank started up in February 2020 and continued throughout the Coronavirus pandemic.

Based in Newport, the hub has also started a coffee shop and a skills academy, where people can learn barista skills.

A soup kitchen is offered every Friday, and the hub says they provide around 30 halal cooked breakfasts within two hours each Friday.

Shadir Hussein has come to pick up an Eid parcel Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"Recently, I've had a shift in my job which has reduced my hours. It means my finances and all my disposable income aren't really there any more," Shadir Hussein, who uses the food bank, said.

"Paying the bills is a big struggle now, so juggling finances and trying to make ends meet is not really the same any more.

"I noticed they [the food bank] were offering an Eid parcel because we've got Eid coming up soon, so I felt that would hopefully help me and my family."

For Feed Newport, the number of people using the food bank currently outweighs the supplies.

"Unfortunately, we're not getting the donations in, the funding is hard to come by these days. It breaks my heart," Gemma said.

