In the run-up to the General Election, ITV Wales will broadcast two special programmes as part of its election campaign coverage.

The first programme, Election 24: The Wales Debate, will be hosted by ITV Cymru Wales' Political Editor Adrian Masters.

The debate will feature senior representatives from the Conservatives, Labour and Plaid Cymru.

David TC Davies

David TC Davies will be representing the Conservatives.

He was appointed Secretary of State for Wales on 25 October 2022.

He was Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales between December 2019 and October 2022.

Previously, he held the role of Chair of the Welsh Affairs Select Committee between 2010 and 2019. He was elected Conservative MP for Monmouth in 2005.

David TC Davies will represent the Conservatives during the ITV Cymru Wales debate. Credit: PA Images

Jo Stevens

Jo Stevens will be representing Labour.

She was appointed Shadow Secretary of State for Wales on 29 November 2021.

Between January 2016 and October 2016, she was Shadow Justice Minister for Prisons and Probation and the Shadow Solicitor General.

Previously, she held the role of Shadow Secretary of State for Wales between October 2016 and January 2017.

She was elected Labour Member of Parliament for Cardiff Central in May 2015, and was re-elected in June 2017 and December 2019.

Jo Stevens will represent Welsh Labour during the ITV Cymru Wales debate. Credit: PA Images

Liz Saville Roberts

Liz Saville Roberts will be representing Plaid Cymru.

She has been elected three times as a representative for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, first in 2015.

Before the general election was called Ms Saville Roberts was the Plaid Cymru leader in Westminster and the party's only MP.

She was also the chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Digital Crime.

Liz Saville Roberts will represent Plaid Cymru during the ITV Cymru Wales debate. Credit: PA Images

Where will it be?

Live from ITV Cymru Wales' studio in Cardiff Bay, the representatives will debate their policies and priorities ahead of the General Election on July 4th.

The coverage will continue after with debate with live analysis with Andrea Byrne from the ITV Cymru Wales spin room.

When is it and where can I watch?

It will be broadcast on Sunday, June 16th between 8pm and 10pm on ITV Cymru Wales.

You can catch up on the debate and the spin room analysis on ITVX.

What's next?

On Monday 17 June, Rob Osborne will present 'Election 24: The Wales Interviews', an hour-long programme featuring extended interviews with senior representatives from other parties vying for seats in Westminster.

This will be broadcast at 11.15pm on ITV1 Wales and ITVX.

Zoe Thomas, ITV Cymru Wales’ Head of News & Programmes said, “We’re pleased to once again offer our audience a chance to see and hear from the parties, and to learn more about their policies and priorities ahead of voting day. Hosted by Adrian Masters, he’ll be asking the difficult questions and delving deeper into the parties’ manifestos and pledges.

As well as hearing from the main three parties, we'll also be hearing from the other parties vying for seats in Westminster in a special hour long programme hosted by Rob Osborne.”

