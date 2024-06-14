Play Brightcove video

The lives and traditions of children from Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities in South Wales are being celebrated in a new project.

Pupils from West Monmouth School in Pontypool have created and curated the Wanderlust exhibition, which runs at Torfaen Museum until the middle of July.

The scheme, launched to tie in with Gypsy, Roma and Traveller History Month, offers a candid insight into the lives of the families taking part.

The exhibition celebrates customs and passions of the families involved

Torfaen Traveller Education Service works with local families to build relationships and support young people in schools.

Savannah Miller says she's found the support invaluable, and now works with the unit herself to help other families in the area.

"We're not just a label. We're not just a stereotype" she says.

Savannah says the exhibition offers a genuine insight into her community

"We are human beings and our culture is our way of life. Family, religion, and traditional values are general is really important for the traveling community."

"It's been nice to be able to share [the project] with my family because my dad is a Traveller and I don't think he would have ever thought that he'd be able to do something like this to involve his community"

"It's been nice to be able to see the impact it's had on them. Even just taking a few photos or having a few photos taken and talking about their way of life".

Writer Patrick Jones has worked with the pupils to help them express themselves

Photographer Jon Pountney and poet and playwright Patrick Jones have worked with the children to develop their skills.

"It was just a really fulfilling project from the start" he says.

"It was a very informal, calm environment [with] a little space at the table. So it wasn't pressurised!"

"As you can see with some of the poems, they're really moving. People wrote about their family, about what they believe in in life and about how they view the world."

The pupils have been able to develop their skills both behind and in front of the camera

"It's really important for our Gypsy and Traveller families to feel part of a mainstream community" says Lynne Robinson, who leads the Torfaen Traveller Education Service.

"We've got outstanding partnerships with our local primary schools, and we really encourage all the families to engage really well.

"Gypsy & Traveller History Month gives us the opportunity to actually showcase how wonderful our community is that I'm honoured to serve and also the young people and how talented they are".

The exhibition celebrates the people and traditions of the communities taking part

Her colleague Bronwyn Parker has helped the children realise their ideas.

"I think at the start the pupils were possibly nervous about how they were going to create some art or some poetry, and they've actually smashed it" she says.

"We've looked at things like their inspirations, their traditions, things that were important to them"

"They've really embraced it and been really passionate about taking photos and sharing their stories and showing the community. We're really proud!"