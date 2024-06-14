More than 400 parking fines were handed out on Tuesday 11 June, as fans flocked to Cardiff to watch pop star 'P!nk' perform.

Picture and videos were shared on social media showing vehicles parked on the pavement and grass verges near the Taff Embankment, shortly after the American singer-songwriter's show began at the Principality Stadium.

Cardiff Council said it received 109 reports of poor parking. Local authority data showed 444 penalty charge notices were issued in Cardiff on 11 June, mainly along Taffs Mead Embankment.

Residents called the issue “frustrating” and “selfish”.

Only some of the roads around Taffs Mead Embankment require a residents' permit to park. Credit: Local Democracy Reporting Service

“I have always been quite fortunate,” said Jayne Stitfall who lives on Taff Embankment.

“There have been one or two occasions but I don’t see what you can do.”

Jayne, 65, said she wouldn’t want people to be discouraged from visiting the city centre or Cardiff Bay. However, she said people's parking can sometimes be “very inconvenient”.

On Tuesday, 18th June, Cardiff is expected to be busy as fans descend on the capital again to watch Taylor Swift perform at the Principality Stadium. Her Era's Tour is in Wales for one night, and the performance has sold more than 70,000 tickets.

