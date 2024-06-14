Two people have been killed in a two-vehicle collision in west Wales.

Dyfed-Powys Police said two other people were injured in the collision on the A477 between Llanddowror and Red Roses at about 4pm on Tuesday.

A police statement said the two injured people remained in hospital.

The four-mile stretch of the A477 between Llanddowror and Red Roses, west of Carmarthen, was expected to be closed for some time, police said.

They advised drivers to find an alternative route.