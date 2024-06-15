Emergency services were at the scene of a 'chemical incident' in Barry with residents in nearby towns and villages being advised to shut windows and doors as a precaution.

South Wales Fire and Rescue says Dow Corning has now been given the 'all clear'.

Locals have reported hearing sirens coming from the site at around 3pm this afternoon (15 June).

The Welsh Ambulance Service deployed a Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene but say no patients have been reported.

Ariels pictures posted on social media show a large white cloud coming from the site.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said in a statement: "We were called at 3.22pm to an incident on Cardiff Road, Barry.

"We sent an emergency ambulance and the Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene, where crews were also supported by an operational commander.

"No patients reported."

South Wales Police said in a Facebook post: "Please be advised that there has been a chemical incident at Dow Corning in Barry and residents in the Dinas Powys, Sully and Penarth areas are advised to close doors and windows as a precaution while the matter is being dealt with.

"Thank you for patience at this time."

South Wales Fire and Rescue posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying: "There has been a chemical incident at Dow Corning in Barry and residents in the Dinas Powys, Sully and Penarth areas are advised to close doors and windows as a precaution while the matter is being dealt with. South Wales Fire & South Wales Police are at the site."

