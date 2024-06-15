A Welsh Conservative MS has been asked to step back from the Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet.

Laura Anne Jones is being investigated by South Wales Police over accusations she made a false claim for travel expenses.

Phone messages published by BBC Wales - in which Ms Jones appears to ask an employee to maximise her claims - have been described by her lawyer as "devoid of context, misconstrued and unfounded."

Andrew RT Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said “I have asked Laura Anne Jones to step back from the Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet while investigations take place.

“We will not be making any comments on any active investigations being carried out.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…