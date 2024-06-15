Teenager, 17, arrested as police in Llanelli seize 'zombie knife'

Police in Llanelli have arrested three people including a teenager and have seized a zombie knife.

Officers from Dyfed Powys Police executed a warrant at a property and arrested one male aged 17, another male aged 31 and a female aged 33 on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A.

Multiple digital devices and drug paraphernalia were also recovered from the property.

In a statement, the force said: "Police executed a warrant under the Misuse of drugs act at a property in Llanelli on Thursday, 13th June 2024.

"Two males, aged 17 and 31, and a female, aged 33, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A.

"They remain in police custody at this time. During the warrant, multiple digital devices, drug paraphernalia and a zombie knife were seized."

