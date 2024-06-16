Cows take to Anglesey beach in search of sun, sand and seaweed

A herd of cows have been taking advantage of the warmer weather by heading to an Anglesey beach for sun, sand and seaweed.

In recent weeks, the cattle have become regular visitors to Porth y Garan near Trearddur Bay on Holy Island.

The native Welsh Blacks, have taken a shine to the small inlet which, at low tide, divides into smaller coves.

It’s not known who owns the cattle but they may have wandered to the beach via the Anglesey Coastal Path, which runs behind the beach.

Porth y Garan, backed by a caravan park, is privately owned but is used regularly by beachgoers, drawn by its shingle, small patches of sand and idyllic setting.

The cattle also enjoy a day out at the seaside when low tides expose lots of salty treats. “They scoff the seaweed and paddle for hours,” reported one local.

Seaweed is causing much excitement in climate circles as it’s believed to cut methane emissions, a damaging greenhouse gas. Feed additives have been developed amid claims that bromoform from red seaweed can slash methane emissions by up to 90%.

Recent studies in Australia suggest the effect is less potent. But humble marine algae – "nature’s little kelper” – is still seen as an important part of the fight to produce climate-smart cows.

Welsh Black cattle, the native breed of Wales, are renowned for their thriftiness and their ability to thrive in the harshest of environments.

S heep are also said to wander down to the beach. Historically, lambs have been raised on the country’s salt marshes and meat produced this way continues to command a premium for its delicate taste.

Late last year, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) announced it had taken measures to control coastal pollution caused by cows and sheep in Cemlyn Bay, Anglesey.

Working with landowner National Trust Cymru, 2.6km of fencing was erected after two lagoons were found to have green algae and high levels of nutrients.

Officers were concerned that livestock faeces was running off the land and washing into the lagoons. These lie within a marine Special Area of Conservation (SAC) that's important for rare plants and wildlife.

Porth y Garan is not the only Anglesey beach with unlikely visitors. Sunbathers at Ynys Llanddwyn occasionally share the island's beaches with a beautiful herd of wild ponies.

