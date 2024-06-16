Senior representatives from the Conservatives, Labour and Plaid Cymru have gone head-to-head in the ITV Wales Debate.

Conservative David TC Davies, Jo Stevens from the Labour party and Plaid Cymru's Liz Saville Roberts answered questions on the most important topics decided by Welsh voters from ITV Cymru Wales's latest YouGov opinion poll.

Those topics were the cost of living, health, immigration and trust in politics.

Cost of living

The Institute for Fiscal Studies says that the public spending increases proposed in Labour's manifesto are “tiny going on trivial”.

Jo Stevens dubbed Plaid Cymru's manifesto a "fantasy", adding: "I’m not accepting that the economic situation in this country needs to stay the same that it has for the last 14 years."

Before the general election was called Ms Saville Roberts was the Plaid Cymru leader in Westminster. Credit: ITV Wales

In response, Liz Saville Roberts said: "We have to look at a different way of dealing with our inequality, which is fundamentally unfair and especially unfair to Wales."

As the Conservatives have been in power for the last 14 years, David TC Davies defended his party's economic decisions.

He said: "We spent £400 billion during the Covid crisis and in the aftermath, we were quite right to do that but it has caused economic problems."

Health

As health is devolved, David TC Davies took aim at the NHS here in Wales. He said: "Why is it that when I called an ambulance for my father-in-law at about 11am - it arrived at 5am the next day?"He then spent six hours outside the hospital waiting in an ambulance before they could take him in."

David TC Davies was appointed Secretary of State for Wales in October 2022. Credit: ITV Wales

Labour's Jo Stevens admitted that there needs to be improvement to the health service in Wales.She said: "We're training a record number of doctors and nurses in Wales... and we still have free prescriptions plus the NHS bursary which the Tories cancelled in England."

Plaid Cymru's Liz Saville Roberts said carers need to be paid more than £12 an hour. "We have to pay people more than that so it actually shows greater value to people who look after people, than people who stack supermarket shelves."

Immigration

David TC Davies, who has served as Secretary of State for Wales, was quizzed on the Conservatives record on immigration, which has risen over the past 14 years.

"We haven’t succeeded in stopping people completely," he said. "Millions of people are waiting in Africa to come over."

Jo Stevens is the Shadow Secretary of State for Wales. Credit: ITV Wales

Liz Saville Roberts criticised the way politicians talking about immigration, saying the debate has become "poisoned".She added: "There is something about our politics which has chosen to pick on some of the weakest people and to turn them into demons."

Former First Minister Mark Drakeford previously said that Wales needs more immigration - and Jo Stevens was asked if she agrees."I come from Cardiff, our city is built from immigration," she replied. "We wouldn't be where we are without immigration."