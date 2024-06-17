Cardiff has already started to feel the Taylor Swift takeover with fans queuing outside of the Principality Stadium for merchandise a day before the Eras Tour arrives in the capital.

A popular icon in the music industry, Taylor Swift will be performing in Wales for the first time on Tuesday 18 June. She will be on the stage at the Principality Stadium in front of a crowd of more than 70,000.

Fans have flocked from different parts of the world just to see the 'I knew you were trouble' singer's three-hour extravaganza in Cardiff.

Swifties lining up outside of the Merchandise stall to grab their Tay Tay merch in Cardiff. Credit: Media Wales

Holly Byrne, from Chepstow, was in Cardiff with her mum - they both have tickets for the gig tomorrow night.

The 16-year-old was picking up some merchandise ahead of the show.

She spent around £150 on a poster, a hoodie and a bracelet.

16-year-old Hollie who was in Cardiff with her mum bought items worth £150 from the merchandise stall. Credit: Robert Brown/ Media Wales

She said: "I am so excited about the concert. I don't have a favourite, I am just looking forward to hearing the complete vocal set. She is amazing and such a good role model."

The queue for merchandise started growing in the morning on Monday (17 June), with people of all ages hoping to get their hands on some of the official goods.

It stretched across the Wood Street bridge and along the embankment.

The merchandise stall was due to open at 10am and at around 9:50am the queue was already spreading across the bridge.

The queue for merchandise started growing with people of all ages hoping to get their hands on some of the official goods. Credit: Media Wales

Here are the details of when the merchandise stalls are open:

Monday, June 17:

• Gate 6 of Principality Stadium (10am - 8pm)

• Utilita Arena (10am - 8pm)

Tuesday, June 18:

Before entering the stadium, merchandise can be purchased from:

• Gate 6 & Gate 1 of Principality Stadium (10am - After show)

• Westgate Street retail unit (From midday - After show)

• Utilita Arena (10am - 8pm)

Merchandise items range from between £15 to £80. Credit: Media Wales

After Cardiff, Taylor Swift will perform a trio of shows at London's Wembley Arena (June 21, 22, 23), before heading further afield throughout Europe.

She kick started her Eras Tour gig in Edinburgh on Friday last week and then Tay Tay performed in Liverpool on Saturday night.

