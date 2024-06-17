A man has been "seriously injured" in a dog attack in Aberavon, Neath Port Talbot, that took place on Monday morning.

The 24-year-old man was taken to hospital via Air Ambulance following the incident.

The dog involved is believed to be a Pit Bull or Staff breed.

South Wales Police confirmed the dog had been sedated and removed from the area.

In a statement, the force said: "Officers attended Blair Way, Aberavon at around 7am this morning (Monday June 17) following a report of an incident involving a man and a dog.

"A 24-year-old man has been taken to hospital by Air Ambulance with serious injuries. The dog has been sedated and removed from the scene by Police Dog units. Our investigation is ongoing.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident but it has since reopened.

The Welsh Air Ambulance Service confirmed one of its crews attended the scene at around 7:45.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...