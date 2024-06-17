Two people have been arrested as part of police investigations into "large-scale" ticket fraud involving Cardiff gigs.

A 32-year-old woman from Neath and a 27-year-old man from St Mellons, in Cardiff, were arrested on suspicion of fraud but have since been released on bail.

South Wales Police said it is investigating allegations of significant ticket fraud via a WhatsApp group.

The force said people who are part of the group are being contacted.

Although police have not named the specific acts and concerts the ticket fraud involves, it comes in a month where Cardiff welcomes several big names to the Principality Stadium. Pink has already played the venue, while the capital will be taken over by 'Swifties' on Tuesday 18 and The Foo Fighters bring their UK tour to Cardiff later in June.

Detective Sergeant Grant Phillips at Neath CID said: “We are investigating a large-scale ticket fraud via a WhatsApp group involving concerts in Cardiff and have two suspects in custody.

“We are in the process of contacting those who are part of the WhatsApp group.

“If you have been in touch with us concerning this matter please rest assured that your complaint is being looked into and you will be contacted in due course.”

