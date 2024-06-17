Play Brightcove video

Nigel Farage has unveiled Reform UK’s manifesto, which the party has dubbed as a “contract” with voters.

Speaking today (17 June) in Merthyr Tydfil, Mr Farage set out Reform UK's pledges to voters.

It is not the first time that Mr Farage has come to this part of Wales. During the 2019 General Election, he took part in a Brexit Party rally at Trago Mills.

However, this time round, leading the Reform UK party, he said he wants to launch "a crusade to defend British values".

But why choose Wales as its launch location?

Speaking at the Reform UK manifesto launch, Mr Farage described "a broken Britain" where nothing "actually works anymore".

He said: "We've chosen to launch our contract in Wales, which seems highly, highly appropriate. After all, Labour have been in power here since 1997.

"So, perhaps there are some lessons that we can learn from 25 years of Labour Government in Wales - at perhaps what we may have to look forward to in just a few weeks' time when Sir Keir Starmer becomes our prime minister."

He continued: "In Wales, taxes are higher, yes they are. Council Tax is higher, on average about £500 per medium property than it is in England."

According to each respective government's website, the council tax for a Band D house in Wales is £2,024 whereas it is £2,171 in England.

He continued: "So the people in Wales pay more taxes, and spending per capita is higher in Wales than it is in England. There's more money being spent on you on public services than there is on the other side of the bridge.

"Perhaps that wouldn't matter if it led to better delivery".

Mr Farage proceeded to discuss NHS waiting times differing between Wales and England, claiming people in Wales have to wait 50% longer than they would across the border.

He also added that Wales has fallen further behind England in education and that the Labour government here "reduced your freedom", through measures such as the controversial 20mph speed limit law - which saw Wales become the first nation in the UK to adopt 20mph as the default speed limit on restricted roads.

In a statement ahead of the launch, Mr Farage said that Reform UK chose Merthyr Tydfil as the launch location as it "shows everyone exactly what happens to a country when Labour is in charge".

More than four thousand people joined the party on Monday June 3 alone - the day Mr Farage announced his decision to become party leader and stand in the general election.

Responding to Reform’s Manifesto launch, Welsh Labour's campaign chair, Jessica Morden, said: "Nigel Farage's brand of divisive politics is not welcome here in Wales.

"Wales has a proud history of being an inclusive society, and Reform's band of chancers seeking to sow division will find little succour.

"It's no wonder that all of Farage's party were turfed out of the Welsh Parliament at the last election."

Mr Farage also levelled criticism at the Conservatives in the Senedd, calling the party "feeble", saying they hadn't achieved anything as the opposition to Labour in Wales.

Responding to those claims, Andrew RT Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: “The Welsh Conservatives have been robust in holding Labour to account on immigration in the Senedd.

“When Reform’s predecessor party UKIP got seven Members to the Senedd in 2016, they quickly descended into infighting and defections, disenfranchising hundreds of thousands of voters and giving Labour an easy ride.

“The Welsh Conservatives will continue to scrutinise the Labour Welsh Government and call for them to eliminate dangerous pull-factors which benefit people smugglers.”

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: “For Nigel Farage, Wales is nothing but a prop to boost his own ego. He has sold lies to people in postindustrial areas in the past and will do so again tomorrow.

"Reform will blame all of Wales’ ills on immigration, but what areas like Merthyr Tydfil need is investment and jobs, not Nigel Farage’s divisive agenda.”