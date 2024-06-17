Tributes paid to 'much-loved' couple killed in A477 crash

The families of a "much-loved" couple who died in a collision on the A477 have paid tribute to them.

Katie Worrell, 25, and Adam Muskett, 27, were involved in a collision between Llanddowror and Red Roses at around 4pm on Thursday, 13 June.

Two cars were involved in the collision – a black Jaguar and a black Ford Fiesta.

A statement from Katie’s family described her as a "much-loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and cousin."

Katie Worrell's family described her as "kind, caring, and beautiful" Credit: Dyfed Powys Police / Family handout

"She lived life to the full, loving to travel and achieving so much in such a short time, she graduated with a Masters and worked hard," the statement continued.

"She loved her friends and Adam beyond words. Katie was kind, caring and beautiful and our lives will never be the same without her."

Adam’s family described him as a "loving son, brother, grandson and nephew."

Adam Muskett's family said he had a "big heart and cheeky smile" Credit: Dyfed Powys Police / Family handout

"He loved life, his friends, Tenby, football and Katie very much. How do we move on without you, your big kind heart and cheeky smile. We are heartbroken and forever proud," they said.

Anyone travelling on the A477, at or near to that location at the time, is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police.

Investigating officers would particularly like to speak to any motorists who were in the area at that time who have dash cam in their vehicles.

