Election 24: Key moments from the ITV Wales Interviews

Representatives from Reform UK, Liberal Democrats and the Green Party faced a grilling in the ITV Wales Interviews - covering topics including tax, immigration, and the cost of living.

Taking questions was Toby Rhodes-Matthews for Reform UK, Liberal Democrat David Chadwick, and Wales Green Party leader, Anthony Slaughter.

The interviews come after senior representatives from the Conservatives, Labour and Plaid Cymru went head-to-head in the ITV Wales Debate.

So what were the key takeaways from the three other parties in Wales?

New York-style policing in Wales?

Reform UK's 'contract' of pledges was unveiled on Monday and included a zero tolerance approach to policing which Toby Rhodes-Matthews says takes its influence from the New York model and approach.

He said: "Look at the protests about Palestine for example, the police are standing back and not getting involved.

"Zero tolerance is the police going in, getting into the areas where they know there's trouble, stop and searching looking for knives to stop that crime."

Although increased stop and search powers are controversial, the Reform candidate says it's about making communities feel safe.

Changing the 9-5 to a four-day week

The Green Party's manifesto includes some unique pledges including a four-day week, which the Wales leader believes will help with recruitment and retention of nurses and doctors.

Anthony Slaughter said: "Where it's been trialled it's a great success. It's about quality of life. Years ago we thought we'd be working a three-day week by now. People need time to enjoy life and spend time with their families.

"What you find with companies that have trialled it is productivity goes up because people are happier and more comfortable."

But the UK is struggling to recruit doctors, nurses and teachers currently and more may be needed to cover shifts. "I'd argue a four day week makes that kind of work more desirable," Mr Slaughter said.

A university U-turn?

The 2024 Liberal Democrat manifesto tones down its promises to students after the party infamously pledged to scrap tuition fees back in 2010.

This time, the party only offers to reinstate maintenance grants for disadvantaged students and candidate David Chadwick says tuition fees rising in line with inflation would be "fair".

He added: "Lots of our institutions are struggling. Our universities are world class, particularly in South Wales, where we're seeing a lot of economic regeneration that has happened because of the amount our universities are attracting.

"We're calling for a review of funding for higher education over the next Parliament because we need to know more about what the books are going to look like over the next five years before we commit any further money to them."

From taxing the rich to raising tax bands

The Lib Dems want to put £27bn into public services - so how will that be paid for?

By reversing tax cuts given to banks, a 'windfall supertax' on oil and gas companies - plus by taxing frequent flyers, they say. "They've had a whale of a time over the last 14 years," Mr Chadwick said, "and it's about time we restored the tax burden to them and not individuals."

Reform UK claims it would lift 7.5 million people out of paying tax by changing the threshold at which people start paying tax to £20,000, and paying higher rate from £70,000.

How will they achieve this? "It's public services that we're going to take our money from," Toby Rhodes-Matthews said.

"We're going to be looking at reforming the civil service - we're not talking about making cuts to the frontline - but what we're doing is looking to draw money, make savings, and push that back in to the frontline for the people.

"It's those that are on the lower incomes that are going to feel the benefit of this," he added.

Green Party candidate Anthony Slaughter says he - and his party - are not afraid to talk about tax. They want to raise £151bn in taxes by the end of the decade to tackle the crises facing the NHS and climate change.

Mr Slaughter said: "The big headline is the wealth tax. A 1% tax on wealth of over 10 million, 2% on wealth of over a billion.

"We'll pay for the urgent, urgent actions needed. We hear warm words on the NHS and the climate crisis from other parties but no one will stand up and say what actually needs to happen."

What National Correspondent Rob Osborne learned from the smaller party interviews

Each one of these parties is quite different in approach and philosophy, but each believes they can gain something from this election.

For the Liberal Democrats, it would be a Welsh revival. They would be disappointed if, come July 5th, there wasn't a single Welsh Lib Dem MP.

The Green Party know they are unlikely to win a seat, but the strategy is to garner enough support to make a win at the 2026 Senedd Election more likely.

Reform UK also isn't expecting any Welsh MPs but will keep an eye on where they come second, and who they take votes from. It will be one of the big themes come election night.

