It is undoubtedly a topic many find hard to discuss but one which affects thousands of families across Wales.

Pregnancy or baby loss can have a profound impact on people and often leaves families feeling isolated and lonely.

However, a quarter of people in Wales who had been personally affected said they felt like they or their baby didn't matter, after no-one asked them about what had happened.

A campaign has now been launched to get more people talking about its impact on families and the stigma around it.

The charity behind it, Sands, launched its "Finding the Words" scheme to help everyone feel more confident to start these important conversations.

Ruth Mason’s sons George and Henry were stillborn in August 2018.

She told ITV Cymru Wales, "Any parent who has gone through baby loss finds it hard to find the words."

"After the initial loss, which is absolutely devastating," Ruth said, "people are either completely silent, which makes parents feel even more isolated, or they tend to clutch a quite negative positivity."

She found support through Sands and became a volunteer 'befriender' for Merthyr Sands, a support group for bereaved parents in the area.

Less than half said they had been confident talking to a work colleague about baby loss Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

The charity says the majority of parents who do have the opportunity to talk about their loss feel relieved to be able to talk about what happened and that a weight has been 'lifted from their shoulders'.

Ruth says parents often feel isolated and lonely after losing a child, so having the right people around them who can say the right thing is very important.

"It's all about supporting people to know what to say to make people feel less vulnerable and lonely and isolated during what already is a very difficult time."

But what is the right thing to say? That is the basis of the Sands campaign which wants to encourage people to 'Find the Words'.

The charity's CEO, Clea Hamer, said, "The most important thing to remember is it's the reaching out that's important and that you're never going to make it better and you can't make it better - what you're trying to do is just be with that person", she said.

"It's really important to acknowledge if you're feeling anxious and worried so saying things like: 'I'm so sorry, I don't know what to say' is actually better than saying nothing at all.

Often asking about the baby, asking if the baby has had a name, asking how they are doing asking if you can help - all of the things that reach out to show that person that you care.

"I think perhaps one of the things not to do is to try and make the grief better and minimise it. One of the most hurtful things that people can say and parents tell us about is starting sentences with 'at least' - it's minimising the importance and I think people try and do it because people trying to make it feel not so bad or make it feel more comfortable for themselves.

"If you feel you are going to say 'at least' just stop."

