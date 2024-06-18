Jac Morgan has been ruled out of Wales’ summer tour to Australia with a hamstring injury.

The flanker, who co-captained Wales at the Rugby World Cup in France last year, has suffered another setback after missing the Six Nations with a knee injury.

His fellow co-captain at last year’s global gathering, Dewi Lake, will lead the side in this weekend’s warm-up clash with South Africa at Twickenham.

Head coach Warren Gatland has named one debutant in the starting team with Cardiff’s Ellis Bevan partnering Sam Costelow at half-back.

Owen Watkin and Mason Grady pair up in the midfield, with Liam Williams returning to the side on the wing. Rio Dyer and Cameron Winnett complete the back three.

Up front, Lake is joined by Gareth Thomas and Henry Thomas in the front row, with Dragons duo Matthew Screech and Ben Carter rounding off the front five.

Stepping into the No.7 shirt in Morgan’s absence will be James Botham, who was only called up to the squad yesterday and Taine Plumtree is on the blindside after an injury ruined his prospects of making the World Cup squad last autumn. Aaron Wainwright is a familiar face at No.8

"Facing the world champions at Twickenham Stadium will be a great occasion and we’re relishing the opportunity to get out there and put in a performance,” said Wales boss Gatland.

"We have a big week ahead of us with this young squad, but the coaches and I have been very happy with the effort that’s going in.

"There’s a huge amount of potential in this group and the next five weeks will be extremely important for us in terms of wanting to develop this team."

South Africa, meanwhile, have named several World Cup-winners in their team and will be a daunting prospect for an inexperienced Wales team.

Captain Pieter-Steph du Toit, lock Eben Etzebeth and scrum-half Faf de Klerk among those starting.

South Africa: Aphelele Fassi; Edwill van der Merwe, Jesse Kriel, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi; Jordan Hendrikse, Faf de Klerk; Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx, Vincent Koch; Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert; Kwagga Smith, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Evan Roos.

Reps: Bongi Mbonambi, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Frans Malherbe, Salmaan Moerat, Ben-Jason Dixon, Grant Williams, Sacha Feinburg-Mngomezulu, Damian de Allende.

Wales: Cameron Winnett; Liam Williams, Owen Waktin, Mason Grady, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Ellis Bevan; Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake, Henry Thomas; Matthew Screech, Ben Carter; Taine Plumtree, James Botham, Aaron Wainwright.

Reps: Evan Lloyd, Kemsley Mathias, Keiron Assiratti, James Ratti, Mackenzie Martin, Gareth Davies, Eddie James, Jacob Beetham.