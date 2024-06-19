Girl, 7, sees 'dream come true' with Taylor Swift exchange at Cardiff concert

Play Brightcove video

Credit: Kayleigh Frith

A young Swiftie's 'dreams came true' last night as Taylor Swift gifted her her hat at the concert in Cardiff last night.

7 year old Evie Frith from Swindon had travelled to Cardiff to see the superstar with her mum Kayleigh after only getting tickets two days before.

When she got the tickets Evie says she started to "happy cry", but what happened when they got there was beyond her wildest dreams.

"I was dancing away with my friend Lily and this girl came and grabbed me and said 'run, run!" Evie said.

"Then we were at the stage and then I saw Taylor Swift!"

At every concert of the Eras tour, Taylor Swift picks a fan out of the crowd to gift her hat to after singing her top-ten single '22'.

During the performance she wears the same outfit that she wore in the music video- that Evie had also dressed up as, wearing the same T-shirt.

"She gave me her hat and she hugged me and she said something about my t shirt!" said Evie.

"I was very very very excited!"

She says her favourite song used to be 'Getaway Car' but now it's '22' because of the exchange.

Evie's mum Kayleigh said it was "very emotional".

"It was so fast, this woman just grabbed her and told me to run, I knew what was coming next

"I'll be honest I just broke down I was crying.

"Considering she wasn't even going two days ago and we've been trying so hard to get her tickets, and then for this to happen, it's just like watching her little dreams come true!"

Despite not getting home to Swindon until 1am, Evie still made it into school to show her friends.

But one person already knew- one of her teachers was also at the concert and saw Evie get the hat!

Both mum and daughter will have fond memories of the show in Cardiff.

Kayleigh said "We love a little Taylor Swift together, it's our little thing."

