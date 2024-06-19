Green Party launches Welsh manifesto with promise to raise taxes on the richest

Play Brightcove video

ITV Cymru Wales' national correspondent Rob Osborne reports.

The Green Party has launched its Welsh manifesto, promising to raise taxes on the richest to fund public services.

The party will stand in each of the 32 Welsh constituencies for the first time, with the number of Welsh MPs decreasing from 40 at the General Election following a boundary change.

The party says they would increase public service spending in Wales by introducing a wealth tax of 1% a year on assets of more than £10m, rising to 2% on assets worth more than £1bn.

The Greens say its manifesto would offer an "inspirational, progressive vision for a Wales that's desperate for change".

Among the manifesto commitments are:

Tackle soaring poverty with 7,000 new social homes a year

Support an independent Wales

Bring net zero forward by a decade to 2024

Despite criticism that some of the party's pledges are unaffordable, Wales Green Party leader Anthony Slaughter said the manifesto is fully costed, saying the wealth tax would raise up to £70billion.

While the party is standing in every Welsh constituency, a Welsh win is unexpected, with the party eyeing a breakthrough at the 2026 Senedd election.

It comes after the Green Party launched its UK-wide manifesto last week, setting out the party's bid to overhaul the tax system to raise up to £70billion for public services.