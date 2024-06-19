ITV Wales' General Election Roadshow visits Anglesey: What do voters want?

Play Brightcove video

The clock is ticking for politicians to win the Welsh public's vote as the General Election draws closer. It is now little more than two weeks until the polls open on July 4.

ITV Cymru Wales is back on the road with its election roadshow to find out what voters want from the next prime minister and a new government in Westminster.

Next stop: Ynys Môn.

The Ynys Môn constituency is the only one in Wales which hasn't been impacted by boundary changes.

The island has traditionally been a seat dominated by Labour, however it turned blue when Virginia Crosbie won for the Conservatives in 2019.

But, Ynys Môn now seems set to become one of Wales' toughest election battlegrounds with three parties - Labour, Conservatives and Plaid Cymru - all vying to win.

We asked voters what matters to them by bringing Number 10 to Beaumaris and asking voters for their postcards to the PM.

What do people in Beaumaris want from their next prime minister?

The main issues people told us impact them are employment and the economy.

A first-time voter said: "Inflation needs to be sorted out - the cost of living is hard. The minimum wage doesn't cover anything nowadays.

"The landlords are also charging way too much for young people to pay - it's really hard."

The future of young people on the island is an issue on the minds of older voters, too. One told us: "Young people need housing and jobs, a good education and more affordable mortgages.

"There are hardly any jobs that pay a good salary and they'll have to leave the island."

We brought our own version of '10 Downing Street' to the people of Ynys Môn. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

One local business owner who spoke to us wanted a focus on local economies from the new UK Government.

"Jobs on the island are important for the future of the economy and the growth and the planning going forward," he said.

"Working in the tourism industry - it does help us a lot to keep jobs local. You need to keep the economy local."

Another first-time voter said he wanted to see more investment in industry, saying: "We just need more jobs on the island."

Is the Ynys Môn constituency impacted by constituency boundary changes?

Because it is an island, Ynys Môn is a "protected constituency" and therefore hasn't seen any changes to its boundaries this election.

It is the only constituency in Wales not to have seen its parliamentary seat boundaries change. Elsewhere, various borders moved and constituencies have expanded to accommodate the reduction in Welsh seats from 40 to 32.

The constituency boundaries for Ynys Môn haven't changed. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Subscribe free to our Election Briefing newsletter here for exclusive and original campaign coverage from ITV News, delivered directly to your inbox at 5pm every weekday.

Who has previously been elected for Ynys Môn?

With the dissolution of Parliament having taken place a few days after the election was called, there are currently no MPs. All seats in the House of Commons are vacant until after the election on 4 July.

Since 2001, Ynys Môn had been a Labour seat, with Albert Owen defending his position there at every General Election by a rather narrow margin, however in 2019 Conservative candidate Virginia Crosbie won. Her victory was one of many Conservative successes in north Wales, wiping out what was dubbed the "Welsh red wall".

Who is standing to become an MP in Ynys Môn?

The candidates for Ynys Môn for the General Election on 4 July are:

Virginia Crosbie - Conservative

Leena Farhat - Liberal Democrats

Emmett Jenner - Reform UK

Llinos Medi - Plaid Cymru

Martin Schwaller - Green Party

Sir Grumpus L Shorticus - Monster Raving Loony Party

Ieuan Williams - Labour

Sam Wood - Libertarian Party

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…