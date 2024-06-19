Swifties were treated to a three-hour musical extravaganza on Tuesday night, as the global popstar took to the stage at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The American singer opened her performance with a "Shwmae" to around 70,000 fans.

She added, "Croeso i daith Eras" - in English: "Welcome to the Eras Tour".

Tens of thousands of fans descended on the capital ahead of the pop star's performance at the Principality Stadium on Tuesday night.

They were treated to hits like "Cruel Summer", "I Knew You Were Trouble" and Shake it Off".

Taylor Swift said, "This is my very first time getting to play a show in Wales and look at this".

"This is ridiculous. Thank you Cardiff", she added.

During the song "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" her dancer said "Ych a fi", to the delight of the cheering audience.

In April, Taylor released 'The Tortured Poets Department', her eleventh studio album.

On a new track in the album, Swift can be heard singing the following lyrics: "You’re not Dylan Thomas. I’m not Patti Smith. This ain’t the Chelsea Hotel. We’re modern idiots."

Ms Swift is now heading to London for thae three-day run at Wembley Stadium, which starts on Friday night.

