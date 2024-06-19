Welsh speedster Jasmine Joyce makes history with Team GB Paris Olympics call-up

Welsh speedster Jasmine Joyce will create history when she heads to the Paris Olympic Games this summer to represent Team GB in sevens rugby.

The winger from St Davids, Pembrokeshire, will become the first British rugby player ever to compete at three separate Olympics.

Speaking to ITV Cymru Wales on the day her selection was announced, Joyce wasn't aware of just how significant her call-up was.

"I didn't know that until you said that," she said with a surprised look on her face.

"So, I mean, that's pretty special in itself, let alone going to an Olympic Games.

"But being the only British person to do that, I mean. Yeah. Wow. I don't really know what to say to that."

She added: "[I'll] go there, enjoy every moment of it. The Olympic Games is such a big event.

"It is the pinnacle of your sport. You work four years, every cycle, to get to this stage.

"At the moment, it's almost like a relief. The pressure's off a bit until we get back into training - and then the pressure comes on again."

Joyce is the only rugby player still going from the teams which competed at the 2016 and 2020 Games, but both ended in heartbreak.

In Rio, she tore into the Games with the enthusiasm of youth on her side at the age of just 20. But in Tokyo, the disappointment hit in different ways.

On both occasions, Team GB finished fourth despite showing plenty of promise in both tournaments.

"A lot of people say fourth place is probably the worst place in a medal playoff type of Games," she said. "So, yeah, really tough.

"[I was] just absolutely heartbroken [after] Rio. I think for me it was it was tricky, but I was very young, I knew I had a chance to do another one.

"I think Tokyo [was tough] because we were so close to beating France in the semis and we had the chance to go into the gold medal match.

"But unfortunately we just didn't turn up for the bronze medal match and Fiji were far far better than us."

Those disappointments will serve as inspiration for Joyce but Team GB go into the Paris Olympics next month in a different place.

Previously, they have gone into the Games as one of the favourites to win the tournament.

But they won't have that tag this year.

"Third time lucky, we go again," she says with a determined smile. "I think we're a little bit of the underdogs going into these Games as well.

"[We've] gone a bit under the radar. We haven't really done too well all season, so we are underdogs.

"We're not expected to medal like the two previous Games. So I think that's a different part to play."

Eight years ago Joyce touched down in Rio with stars in her eyes but now she takes on a new role.

Now aged 28, she has experience and perspective that you simply don't have earlier on in your career.

Heading into her next Games, she's looking to soak it all up.

"Just enjoy it," she says of her goal for Paris.

"The moments go by so quickly. It's really important to enjoy it.

"Obviously we want to go to win gold, but I think sometimes that's your sole focus. And in the Olympic Games, or any tournament you play in, you forget to then enjoy the ride.

"You want to be happy and make memories so I think that is definitely a key focus going into these Games.

"The pressure's off. Sometimes you play better when the pressure's off and you're actually there to enjoy it.

"Don't get me wrong, we're going for gold. Absolutely. As you do in the Olympic Games. But enjoyment is key. And with that comes success."

Fellow Wales international Kayleigh Powell is named among the reserves, while Cardiff-born England international Meg Jones is also in the Team GB squad.

Team GB: Amy Wilson Hardy, Ellie Boatman, Ellie Kildunne, Emma Uren, Grace Crompton, Heather Cowell, Isla Norman-Bell, Jade Shekells, Jasmine Joyce, Lauren Torley, Lisa Thomson, Meg Jones.

Reserves: Abi Burton, Kayleigh Powell.