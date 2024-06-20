Homes have been evacuated in the Vale of Glamorgan following the discovery of an unexploded bomb from World War II.

South Wales Police said a 100m cordon is in place in Manor Park in Llantwit Major after ordnance was found.

Specialist bomb disposal experts have been drafted in to make the area safe again.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area while the incident is ongoing

