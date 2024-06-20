Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales journalist Mike Griffiths reports

A memorial service has been held for a 15-year old boy who died after getting into difficulty in the water at Aberavon beach in Port Talbot a year ago.

David Ejimofor was celebrating the end of his GCSEs.

David's mum Maria said "David was an incredible person, very kind, generous, fun and cheeky. If he was here now he'd be like 'look at everyone here now just for me'

"I don't come to the beach now. This was my first time of coming, just to remember him and with the plaque as well, because every time I come here it's too painful.

"Losing your child is like a death sentence."

"We will keep David in our hearts and keep moving and keep David's legacy going, because David would want us to be alive to carry him with us, and that's what keeps us going."

David's mother remembers him as "kind, generous, fun and cheeky"

David's friends have raised money to install a plaque on the seafront in his name, taking part in a 10k race and climbing Pen y Fan.

"We all came together and decided to do a walk up Pen y Fan and we raised a lot of money, I think we went for £650 we got £1300. He was just a bright kid and we all loved him so much" said friend Reilly Piper.

Another friend, Dylan Webb, remembered "t

he way he was always looking out for everyone... [with an] infectious smile, always wanted to be the best he could, and always wanted the best out of all his mates"

David's family have been campaigning for better safety measures along the beach and breakwater.

A pre inquest hearing took place in November 2023, but a full inquest has yet to be held.

David's friends have raised money to install a plaque on the seafront in his name.

Associated British Ports told ITV Wales:"As the inquest has not yet been held, it is not appropriate for Associated British Ports to comment on any specific aspects of the incident. However, our deepest sympathy and thoughts remain with David’s family and friends and all who knew him."

"We continue to work with local stakeholders and partners regarding water safety at Port Talbot."

Neath Port Talbot Council also didn't want to commend pending the inquest, but added its own "sincere condolences to David’s family and many friends".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...