The Ukrainian families who fell in love with Wales after escaping war

Play Brightcove video

Issa Farfour has been catching up with two families from Ukraine two years after they arrived in the UK

It has been two years since these two Ukrainian families arrived in the UK and mum Svitlana (Lana) says she just wants to 'save her son from war'.

Lana made the difficult decision to leave Ukraine for the safety of her mother and son.

Now her family have a life here full of love, ambitions and dreams.

Lana said: "I want to save my son from war so I'm here. It's a hard decision for us to come here as we don't know this country and we don't know any person here and we left our life in Ukraine, our home, job, friends."

Lana made the difficult decision to leave Ukraine for the safety of her mother and son Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Although Lana and her husband Oleg found love in Wales but their heart is back in Ukraine.

Svitlana Kovalova said: "It's our love story and I think it's a miracle because we were here in Cardiff when we met and not in Ukraine."

Her husband Oleg Kocherzhenko added: "My life was difficult and it is still difficult because my work is in Ukraine and a lot of staff members go there but at the same time I'm happy here."

Matvii, Lana's son has found a new life here, new school and friends.

Matvii said: "I feel very nice because I have a very nice school. It's near my house and it only take me around 15 minutes to reach there. I have friends in my class and other classes. I would like to be a programmer because I think it's a really nice job.

"I would like to travel around the world when I grow up and just work online."

Lana's son Matvii has found a new life here, new school and friends Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

ITV Wales spoke to Lana and her family last year when they were living with Caroline and her husband Alex.

It was their first experience of Welsh life.

Two years ago, Ukrainians were living a normal life back home but the war reshaped the lives of millions.

Some of them came to Wales and have been trying to build a life here. Now after two years later, the return home for these families seem unlikely to happen.

In Swansea, for Natalia’s family, it hasn’t been plain sailing.

They lived in a hotel room for nine months, they were faced with the prospect of moving to a holiday park in north Wales.

For Natalia's family their love for music kept them going Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

ITV Wales' report last year helped to keep them in Swansea and we followed their journey to the first place they called home.

But they’ve never lost connection with Ukraine.

Natalia said: "Now we've found our new home and situation in Ukraine is getting worse from last year. But life goes on and we must live. Now we have our roots in Wales."

For Natalia's family their love for music kept them going.

Natalia's daughter Mary is happy to be in Wales and enjoys resuming her music lessons Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Her older daughter, Mary Mikulska said: "I'm really happy that I can still learn music here and I enjoy it. In Ukraine I had finished my music school."

Her younger daughter added: " I feel okay in Wales but I really miss my brothers too and I want to go back to Ukraine but people in Wales are so nice and kind."

Their message is to remind the world of the war in Ukraine with a heart full of love for a land they left behind.

Natalia added: " This is the key of our own house and I'm very grateful. I want to build my future life in Wales. I know that we have a war in our land."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...