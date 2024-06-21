Play Brightcove video

Young and old gathered inside Llay Miners Welfare outside Wrexham for Welsh Labour's Manifesto launch ahead of the UK General Election.

A surprise guest came in the shape of former Labour Leader Neil Kinnock. He got a standing ovation as he walked in and took to the stage.

At times his voice cracked with emotion. He welcomed Rachel Reeves - saying he hoped she would be the first female Chancellor should Labour win the UK election next month.

She took to the podium declaring, "Wales means a lot to me. I have family here." But she added, "Wales needs change, it needs change in Westminster." She said, "Too many steel jobs have been tossed away and Wales has suffered from 14 years of Conservative rule from Westminster."

She added "We need reform, reform of our politics. Labour is the party of devolution and we will push power out of Westminster and work in partnership with the Welsh Labour Government."

However, the UK party's manifesto does not include support for the devolution of criminal justice.

The Labour Shadow Chancellor promised more money for the NHS in Wales and schools but she is calling for change when Labour is already in power here.

She argues "This would be two governments working in partnership for the interests of people in Wales."

For Vaughan Gething, seeing Neil Kinnock at the manifesto launch was a special moment. "It was fabulous to see Neil.

"Neil was the leader of the Labour Party when I was 17 and I joined for the first time and understanding the excitement of joining but then the disappointment of losing that really reinforces what's so important about this election. It's not the taking part, it's the winning and being able to deliver change and understand what we could do only if we win."

"I remember 1992 and the first election I voted in and the crushing disappointment of losing and then seeing what the conservatives were able to do for another 5 years so nobody should take for granted that there will be a UK Labour government."

Allies defended Vaughan Gething after he lost a vote of no confidence. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

So what is Mr Gething most proud of in Labour's manifesto?

"I'm really proud that we'll see a quadrupling of investment in offshore wind. Good jobs will come to Wales as a result," he said.

He also believes there will be better communication between the nations if Keir Starmer wins on July 4th, "There'll be a proper partnership that will allow us to have a stable footing for the UK, a council of ministers of the nations and regions.

"The Prime Minister and the First Ministers. So, if you remember RIshi Sunak wouldn't pick up the phone to Mark Drakeford at the start of the TATA Proposals.

"This means a regular forum for the Prime Minister to speak to First Ministers and the restoration of structural funds back to Wales where they belong. Taking devolution forward."

It was also announced that more teachers will be recruited for Wales' state schools, this will come from plans to tax private schools. Education is already devolved but the First Minister argues the move will see more money invested

On public transport, The Conservative Party is promising to use the money saved from cancelling the Northern leg of HS2 on electrifying the North Wales main line. Will Labour do the same?

There was no straight answer from Mr Gething "We know the Tory pledge is a desperate one just before the election. There is no plan to invest [from them]. I'm looking forward to Wales having a greater say on rail services. We are making sure we get fairness in funding across the UK."

UK Labour has previously said Wales was a blueprint for a successful Labour Government and their manifesto does have a photograph of Vaughan Gething and Keir Starmer side by side but has there been a distancing over policies like the 20mph speed limit and the recent vote of no confidence in Vaughan Gething.

The Welsh Conservatives forced the vote after weeks of rows about donations to his leadership campaign.

Mr Gething's UK colleague, Labour's Jo Stevens denies claims the issue is a distraction.

"I have full confidence in Vaughan Gething as First Minister, we are focused on the General Election. Vaughan has broken no rules."

