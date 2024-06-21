Neil Warnock says he would consider Wales manager role

Legendary English football manager and former player, Neil Warnock, has said he would consider Wales manager role.

Speaking at an event in Cardiff tonight (Friday, 21 June), the current football advisor for Torquay United said he would "absolutely" consider the opportunity.

It comes after Wales manager Rob Page was sacked earlier today, after three-and-a-half years in charge.

The decision comes after the side's failure to qualify for Euro 2024, which is currently taking place in Germany.

The former Cardiff City manager is currently participating in a show called "One More Time" at the Vale Sports Arena in Cardiff, where he discusses his 42 year career in football management.

During the event, an eager fan interrupted the show, shouting "You should go for the Wales job".

Following this, the host probed the manager, asking: "If the FAW called and offered you the job, would you consider it?"

To which Mr Warnock replied: "Absolutely."

The answer proved to be popular and was met with loud cheers from the audience.

The Wales side have not had a successful season, however, FAW President Steve Williams publicly backed Page in the aftermath of that disappointment and insisted he'd remain in post for the rest of his contract, which ran into 2026.

But since then, two dismal performances in friendly matches against Gibraltar and Slovakia saw the fanbase lose patience with the manager.

FAW chiefs have been deliberating over their next move for the last week and have decided change is needed.

In an interview with ITV Wales, former Wales striker Rob Earnshaw called the role "really exciting" for any potential new manager, naming Osian Roberts, Craig Bellamy and Thierry Henry as potential candidates.