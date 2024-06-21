Rob Page sacked as Wales manager

Rob Page has been sacked as Wales manager in a statement from the Football Association of Wales

He has been in charge since November 2020 and during his reign saw Wales reach the UEFA EURO 2020 finals and led Cymru to the 2022 World Cup finals, their first appearance in a World Cup since 1958

Dave Adams, FAW Chief Football Officer, said: “I would like to thank Rob for his work with the Association over the last seven years, firstly as the U21s Head Coach and then onto the role of Cymru Head Coach.”

“Rob’s work has delivered success reaching the Round of 16 at EURO 2020 and qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and during his period we also integrated 18 pathway players into the senior squad. As we move forward this experience will support our objective to consistently qualify our Men’s National Team to major tournaments.”

Noel Mooney, FAW Chief Executive Officer said, “On behalf of myself and the entire FAW, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Rob for his commitment and dedication to his roles for the National Teams.”

“Under Rob Page’s leadership, our Cymru men’s team has achieved significant milestones and victories which have created many incredible memories for our nation, most notably our first World Cup in sixty-four years.”

“We remain focused on our FAW value of ‘Excellence’ and look forward to the opportunities for our national teams and Welsh Football.”

FAW President, Steve Williams commented: “I am incredibly grateful for all that Rob has done in his role as Cymru Men’s National Team Manager and I want to put on record my gratitude for taking Cymru to EURO 2020 and the FIFA World Cup.”

“Rob’s passion for the country shone through in his visits to schools, clubs and communities across the breadth of Wales. I know Rob was incredibly proud of taking the World Cup squad announcement to his hometown of Tylorstown.”

