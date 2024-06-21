The Welsh Secretary has said that he is “furious” about allegations that senior Conservative candidates bet on the date of a UK General Election days before it was announced by the Prime Minister.

His comments came during the latest TV election debate during which the First Minister was once again criticised over donations to his leadership campaign.

Vaughan Gething said that he regretted any difficulty caused but refused to say if he regretted accepting the donations.

Tonight’s debate was held by BBC Cymru Wales and featured the leaders or senior representatives from Labour, Conservatives, Plaid Cymru, Reform UK and the Liberal Democrats.

As well as policy issues, the debate featured challenges on two big controversies.

There has been widespread condemnation after it emerged that Craig Williams, one of Rishi Sunak’s closest aides, had placed a £100 bet on the date of the General Election just days before the Prime Minister called it.

He’s apologised for a “huge error of judgement” but remains a candidate in the General Election.

Another candidate, Laura Saunders, is also facing a Gambling Commission investigation.

In the debate, David TC Davies said: “I am furious. We're all very disappointed … There is a full investigation going on into all of those people you mentioned.”

He went on to say that he has not placed a bet on anything, but said standards were important: "When I took over the Wales Office... I did two things which were quite unusual. The first thing was I ditched the ministerial car... Second thing I did was to stop any alcohol being drunk or served in the Wales Office at any time for any reason whatsoever.”

There was criticism too, during the debate, for the Welsh Labour leader who has been engulfed in controversy over donations totalling £200,000 to his leadership campaign from Dauson Environmental Group, whose owner had been convicted of environment offences.

Asked if he regretted taking the donations, he said: "Of course I regret the difficulty that’s been caused to a range of people. I followed all the rules, but I recognise there's real concern.

"That's why I've already ensured a review within my party. It's why I've asked the Standards Committee to do a whole Senedd review."

The debate chair, Bethan Rhys Roberts asked him if he wished he hadn’t taken it.

He answered: “So knowing everything that I know now, I would not have wanted all of the difficulty that has been presented.”

He was also criticised for refusing to commit to ending a controversial cap on child benefits if the party wins power at Westminster.

The leaders and senior figures of Welsh political parties have been taking part in the latest TV debate, this time for BBC Wales.

Early exchanges focussed on questions about the benefit system, in particular what’s known as the “two-child cap.”

This was brought in by the Conservative UK Government in 2017 and restricts Child Tax Credit and Universal Credit payments to the first two children of families.

Campaigners have long called for it to be abolished and in recent years, so have senior Labour figures.

Keir Starmer previously said:"We must scrap the inhuman … two child limit".

But under his leadership the Labour Party has said that it cannot commit to getting rid of it.

During tonight’s debate, First Minister Vaughan Gething was challenged by Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds who said: “Food and fuel has gone up by 25% in the last two years. I read somewhere that if you are making a spaghetti bolognese now, it costs you £2 more than it did two years ago.

"Now that is a struggle for many of our families. And one of the big factors is that here in Wales, we have 29% of our children are poor 29% in child poverty.”

She went on to say: “My challenge to the Conservatives and to Labour if they're in power, is will you abolish the two-child cap on our benefits because that is making our families poorer. And that is shameful in 2024."

The Welsh Labour leader said: "We've got a manifesto pledge to review our benefits system to understand all of the different policies that have been visited on us because we want a fairer deal for people, supporting them into work and that means we’ll look at all of those things in the round."

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth joined the criticism saying: "We have a leader of the Labour Party in Wales refusing to engage with that most fundamental of changes that I think we need to see happening, which is the lifting of the cruel to child benefits limits imposed by the Conservatives and for some reason, given the principles that Labour used to stand for, promising to be continued by by Labour."

He in turn was challenged about whether or not Plaid Cymru would increase taxes in Wales. The party’s manifesto pledges to introduce a fairer income tax system similar to that in Scotland where people on lower incomes pay more tax but people start paying higher income tax at a lower level than in Wales and England.

In last week’s ITV Cymru Wales debate, Plaid Cymru’s Liz Saville Roberts refused to say how much more tax people could expect to pay under her party’s proposals, saying only that: "The proposals that we are making would mean the broadest shoulders carry the weight."

Tonight, Rhun ap Iorwerth said: "We're honest, [while] Labour and the Conservatives are part of what the Institute of Fiscal Studies calls a conspiracy of silence you're facing £18bn of cuts, but they both won’t say - we need honesty on the need to bring money in."

Reform UK’s Oliver Lewis rejected an accusation that his party would cut benefits.

He said: "We won't cut welfare. We are really the new Labour Party - the Labour Party was founded to represent the interests of working people, that is why it was founded from the trade union movement. They are really not the party of Labour anymore, they’re the party of welfare.”

David TC Davies reiterated comments he made during the ITV Cymru Wales debate when he defended Conservative plans to save £12bn from the welfare budget.

He said: "What we're saying is that there are many people who are claiming welfare at the moment who are on sickness benefit and who could work.

"They're not deliberately milking the system, I want to be very clear about that - there may be a small number but the vast majority simply don't realise that companies these days can make allowances for people and we want to support companies to do that."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…