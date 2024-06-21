Woman spends hundreds of pounds at hotel and then leaves without paying

A woman allegedly racked up nearly £800 of bills at a Llanelli hotel before disappearing without paying.

Over a three-night stay at the Diplomat Hotel, the woman drank at the bar and ordered meals to the tune of £780.

The management at the hotel say they suspect her booking was made under a false name.

Paul Jenkins, the hotel's manager, said he had been unable to contact the woman and her card declined when the hotel tried taking payment. He posted on social media in a bid to identify her.

Police have asked anyone with information to report it. Credit: Google Maps

Mr Jenkins said, "The reception staff would have treated her like any other person checking in... she didn't seem any different to anybody else.

"It's unlikely we're going to get any money [back]. My basic concern is that this goes out so nobody suffers the same thing. We don't get it often but it is a revenue loss for the hotel... every day is important for us.

"It's a family-run hotel and outgoings are quite a lot. We work hard as a family and our staff work hard." His message to the woman who allegedly walked out without paying is: "Just pay the bill.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "Police received a call on Monday afternoon, 17th June, reporting a woman had stayed at the Diplomat Hotel, Llanelli and left without paying. The woman had stayed at the hotel on Monday 10, Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 June 2024. Enquiries are being made to identify the woman."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…