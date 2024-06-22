A woman was left "terrified" when she returned home to find her former partner living there with another woman.

Michaela Jones discovered her ex-partner, Tobias Mansley, in her flat on Anglesey with an unnamed woman in April when she returned after temporarily moving out.

Ms Jones and Mansley had been in a three-year relationship which ended in 2021, with the defendant banned from contacting her or going to her home.

Prosecutor Richard Edwards said the incident left Ms Jones "terrified," adding she told them "in no uncertain terms to leave."

There were signs they had been living there as "clothes and toothbrushes" were in the property.

The electricity metre was also £150 in the red, having been £10 in credit when Ms Jones temporarily left.

Mansley fled the flat on the Tyddyn Mostyn estate in Menai Bridge but was later arrested by police.

He initially gave "no comment" answers in an interview but later admitted breaching the restraining order, which was imposed by a court in August 2021. It barred Mansley from contacting Ms Jones or going to where he knew, or believed, she lived.

Judge Nicola Saffman, who heard it was not Mansley's first offence, said: "It's a very serious breach. You moved into her home without her knowledge."

She added: "Given the repeated breaches of court orders I am not satisfied that you are, at this stage, capable of rehabilitation."

Tobias Mansley, of Prince of Wales Road, Holyhead, was given a 21-month sentence at a young offenders institution for breaching a restraining order.

The terms of the restraining order will continue following his release.

