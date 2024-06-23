Two men have been arrested in connection with the "unexplained" death of a 44-year-old man in Pentwyn, Cardiff, according to police.

South Wales Police said the deceased "was located" in the Chapel Wood area of Pentwyn just before 7am on Saturday.

In a statement, the force added: "The death is being treated as unexplained at this time."

It continued: " Two males have been arrested in connection with this incident and the investigation is ongoing. Specialist family liaison officers are supporting the family."

Senior investigating officer DI Lamerton appealed for witnesses to come forward, as well as anyone with information which may assist the investigation.