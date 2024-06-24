Play Brightcove video

Richard Morgan takes a look at who could take the top spot in Wales football...

Former Wales boss Ryan Giggs has been named as one of the possible contenders to succeed Rob Page.

The ex-Manchester United winger previously held the job in the run up to the 2022 World Cup before he left while facing trial for domestic violence allegations. Those charges were dropped and he was found not guilty in July 2023.

He has since returned to football, taking on the role of director at Salford City FC earlier this year.

Reports in The Times now reveal Giggs could be set to take the top spot back after the man who stepped into his shoes in 2022 - then assistant coach and former teammate Rob Page - has been sacked.

Rob Page's departure followed a string of disappointing results and the side's failure to qualify for Euro 2024.

Ryan Giggs and Rob Page played together for Wales, alongside another former national team manager Gary Speed. Credit: PA Archive

But it's not just Giggs' name that has been thrown into the mix, here's a look at some of the others in line for the top job...

Craig Bellamy

The former Wales captain, with 78 caps to his name, is currently caretaker in charge of Burnley following Vincent Kompany's departure to Bayern Munich.

44-year-old Bellamy played for Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle and West Ham and first began his coaching career at hometown club Cardiff when he took charge of the Bluebirds academy.

Bellamy came within a whisker of succeeding Chris Coleman as Wales manager in 2018. It was down to him and Giggs and the six-man FAW committee making the decision were split 3-3 on the two men.

In the end it came down to the casting vote of then FAW President David Griffiths and he plumped for Giggs.

Bellamy came within a whisker of succeeding Chris Coleman as Wales manager but Ryan Giggs beat him to the position in 2018. Credit: PA Images

Osian Roberts

The former technical director and assistant manager is currently at Como 1907 where he has overseen the Lombardy club's return to Serie A. Roberts, 58, was at Chris Coleman's side when Wales reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Anglesey-born Roberts has also been technical director of the Moroccan Football Federation and coached different age-grade teams in Wales.

He is currently the bookies' best bet to succeed Page.

Thierry Henry

The former Arsenal and France striker might seem an unlikely choice but after gaining his coaching badges in Wales, it's said he has a real affinity with the country.

Henry, 46, first moved into coaching in 2015 taking on the Arsenal Youth squad.

Since then he has spent time with Monaco and Belgium and the Frenchman currently manages his country's U21 side.

If appointed, he would be Wales' first non-Welsh manager in more than 20 years.

No announcement has been made by the FA of Wales but a whole host of names are being discussed by fans and pundits. Credit: PA Images

Chris Coleman

Gary Speed's successor Chris Coleman, 54, first took the reigns of the Wales team in 2012 and went on to guide the side to qualify for their first major tournament for 58 years: Euro 2016.

The side reached the semi-finals but he resigned as Wales manager the following November after a home defeat to the Republic of Ireland ended hopes of Wales reaching the World Cup in 2018.

He was swiftly appointed the new manager of Sunderland but left after failing to keep them in the Championship.

Could Coleman make a comeback?

Mark Hughes

Another former Wales manager, Hughes has extensive experience at Blackburn, Manchester City, Fulham, QPR, Stoke, Southampton and most recently Bradford.

He was sacked from that role after just 19 months in charge following the team's failure to win promotion.

60-year-old Hughes made his international debut for Wales in 1984, when he scored against England just 17 minutes into the match.

A rising star, he went onto play for Manchester United and Chelsea before becoming the manager of Wales in 1999, overseeing the side that came so close to qualifying for the 2004 European Championships - before being knocked out by Russia.

