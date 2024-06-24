Pop sensation Taylor Swift has left a lasting impression in Cardiff after making a 'generous donation' to the Cardiff Foodbank charity.

It continues her tradition of donating to local food banks at various locations throughout her Eras Tour.

Referencing one of the singer's big hits, the charity described the donation as "beyond our Wildest Dreams."

Her latest act of kindness comes after tens of thousands of fans descended on the Welsh capital for a three-hour long musical extravaganza at the Principality Stadium on 18 June.

Around 67,000 Swifties were greeted by the American singer with a "shwmae", followed by "Croeso i daith Eras", meaning "Welcome to the Eras Tour" in English.

The charity did not disclose the exact sum of the donation, but described it as 'generous'.

Cardiff Foodbank supports people across the city by offering emergency food to people in crisis. A part of The Trussell Trust's network of 428 food banks, it distributed over 20,000 food parcels across the city last year.

In a post on social media, the charity said: "Well, this is beyond our Wildest Dreams! A HUGE thank you to Taylor Swift for deciding to make a generous donation to support our work at Cardiff Foodbank after The Eras Tour came to Cardiff last week.

"Food banks in the Trussell Trust in Wales distributed over 187,000 emergency food parcels to people in need last year. Over 20,000 of those were given out by Cardiff Foodbank to those in need across Cardiff. Taylor has helped put the spotlight on the ever-growing need for food banks - and we're so grateful for her support".

The charity also urged people to 'continue Taylor's legacy' by donating to local food banks.

