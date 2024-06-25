Play Brightcove video

Daniel Bevan reports from Cardiff.

A charity which provides women, young girls and children from diverse backgrounds opportunities in sport say they're worried about their Welsh Government funding being pulled at the end of this year.

Sport4All offers free sports sessions, including yoga, swimming and cycling, for black, Asian and minority ethnic women and girls, who often face extra barriers to participation.

Women Connect First, which runs the programme, received £210,000 in funding for two years of classes through the Anti-racist Wales Culture Heritage and Sport Grant Scheme.

Every Monday afternoon, at a church hall in Cardiff, more than a dozen women, most of them over 50, gather to exercise and socialise.

For some, the strength and balance class from Sport4All is their only opportunity to get active and see friends.

'A second home'

One participant told us: "I love coming here. I look forward to it and it gets us out of the house, meeting everyone, socialising. It's great."

Another said: "I really enjoy it. It's helped me with my body and I feel really light and happy."

Bebe, a widow with five children and who is one of the younger members of the group, said: "It gets you out and about. Women like myself [who wear a] cover-up, there's not many opportunities."

But with the Welsh Government funding set to finish when this year comes to an end, the group have had to turn to fundraising in order to keep the classes going.

Women Connect First's interim CEO, Menaka Kodur, said: "It's particularly [important for the participants] to have access to women-only sessions.

"The cost of living crisis has provided a lot of challenges for the women.

"There are sessions that go on at leisure centres but they may be worried about the set ability. So here they can go at their own pace. No one is judging them.

"If someone is feeling low or unwell they come together to try and get them out of the house. It's like a second home to many of the women because so many are far away from their families.

"Obviously there is going to be a huge gap in the services we provide for women [if the funding stops].

"Most of them, they have a set routine. Some of them are regulars, other have a gap and then come to the sessions again.

"We are worried about the funding coming to an end soon and we really hope there is some sustainable funding coming forward and we, as an organisation, will be looking at our options to try and carry on with the services."

'The budget is very challenging'

The Welsh Government invested £4.5m in local, national and regional culture, heritage and sport organisations across Wales.

But this funding was shared between 25 different organisations including National Museum Wales, Sport Wales and Arts Council of Wales.

"Unfortunately the budget is very challenging at the moment and I think it's important that what the budget goes to is absolutely for the right reasons," Lesley Griffiths, the Welsh Government's Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Social Justice said.

"You can see the benefits to so many people. Unfortunately, we'd all love more money to give for further classes.

"I've just had a quick conversation with the chief executive about the funding coming to an end.

"You'll see they've got a fantastic spread of food. They've started to do a social enterprise themselves because the majority of these women are fantastic cooks.

"They've come together, so it's really good they can generate a little bit of funding as well."

Welsh Conservative, Laura Anne Jones MS, who is the Shadow Minister for Sport in the Senedd said: “It’s vitally important that women and girls are supported into sports to grow women’s sport going forward.

“That’s why the Welsh Conservatives support strengthening the Equality Act to enshrine the rights of women and girls in sports in Wales through an emphasis on biological sex.

“Before Labour can start properly supporting women, they must first learn how to define one.”

Plaid Cymru’s Senedd spokesperson for Sports, Heledd Fychan MS said: “Women and girls from diverse backgrounds should be able to enjoy the same rights and opportunities as everyone else in society – particularly in sports and culture, which we know are hugely beneficial to people’s physical and mental wellbeing and open doors to opportunities that some may not have otherwise.

“Plaid Cymru welcomes this initiative, and hopes that it is the beginning of breaking down more barriers to ensure representation in every part of society.

"It’s imperative that Welsh Government evaluate this initiative to gage whether further investment is needed to ensure the scheme’s success.”

'Exercise is for everyone'

Naz Kahn knows the benefits these classes are giving to those to attend them, more than most.

She's the instructor of strength and balance session. She is also visually impaired and has taken the opportunity improve her craft.

She said: "Culturally, it's not a big thing to exercise and keep fit. Personally, I don't know many fitness instructors in Cardiff from an ethic minority background.

"I'm happy to inspire people from our community. To show them how to exercise and how important it is. These types of groups open it up to people who maybe haven't been exposed to it before.

"Exercise is for everyone and it's not just the physical benefits is the mental health benefits that you get from exercise. It doesn't matter what age or what background.

"It think it would be a great loss to the community [if the classes ended]. Personally, Women Connect First have really helped me and my journey into fitness and my confidence as an instructor as well.

"I think it would be a great loss to everyone if we lost this funding."

