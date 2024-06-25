Russell George, a Conservative member of the Senedd, has stepped back from the Welsh shadow cabinet as he faces an investigation by the gambling watchdog over alleged bets on the timing of the General Election.

It comes as the Conservative Party had withdrawn its support for a Welsh candidate Craig Williams, who was caught up in allegations of betting on the date of the timing of the UK General Election.

Craig Williams, who’s the candidate in Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr, was Rishi Sunak’s Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS), meaning that he was one of the Prime Minister’s closest aides.

Russell George, who is facing an investigation, represents Montgomeryshire in the Welsh parliament – the same area that Craig Williams.

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said: “Russell George has informed me that he has received a letter from the Gambling Commission regarding bets on the timing of the General Election.

“Russell George has stepped back from the Welsh Conservative shadow cabinet while these investigations are ongoing.

“All other members of the Welsh Conservative Group have confirmed that they have not placed any bets.

Russell George, the Welsh Conservative member of the Senedd facing an investigation over alleged betting on the date of the election, said he would “co-operate fully” with the inquiry.

In a statement, he said it was “the Gambling Commission, not the media” that has the responsibility and powers to properly probe the matter, and that he would not be commenting further.

Mr George said: “Whilst I will co-operate fully with the Gambling Commission, it would not be appropriate to comment on this independent and confidential process.

“Doing so would only jeopardise and undermine the investigation. It is the Gambling Commission, not the media, that has the responsibility, powers and resources to properly investigate these matters and determine what, if any, action should be taken.

“I have stepped back from the shadow cabinet while the investigation is ongoing. I have done this as I do not wish to be an unnecessary distraction to their work.

“As such, I will not be providing any further public comment on this until the Gambling Commission has concluded its work.”

“I will not issue further comment on this ongoing process, recognising the Gambling Commission’s instruction for confidentiality to protect the integrity of the process.”

Commenting on revelations that another Welsh Conservative politician has been caught up in the betting scandal, Welsh Labour's campaign chair Jessica Morden said:"It took Rishi Sunak almost two weeks to take action on one of his Conservative candidates. How long will it take Andrew RT Davies to suspend Russell George?"

The full list of candidates standing in Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr is as follows:

Jeremy Brignell-Thorp - Green Party

Oliver Lewis - Reform UK

Glyn Preston - Liberal Democrats

Elwyn Vaughan - Plaid Cymru

Craig Williams - Conservative

Steve Witherden - Labour

