The Foo Fighters are returning to Cardiff for the first time in 17 years as part of their 'Everything or Nothing' tour.

Dave Grohl and co are set to perform an epic gig in Cardiff's Principality Stadium today (25 June), returning to the iconic venue for the first time in 17 years.

Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee and Josh Freese will be performing hits such as 'The Pretender', 'Everlong' and 'Best of You' to tens of thousands of fans, as well as cuts from their latest album 'But Here We Are'.

It follows performances by global stars Bruce Springsteen, Pink, and Taylor Swift who recently entertained fans in the capital.

But what should concert goers expect?

Doors are set to open at around 4pm.

The first support act, Himalayas, are set to take to the stage at around 5.30pm, followed by Wet Leg, who are expected to begin around 6.15pm and finally, the Foo Fighters at 7.30pm. The Principality Stadium has a 10:30pm curfew.

This time the the rock and roll giants will be following Wet Leg, who shot to fame in 2021 with their debut single 'Chaise Longue'. The band's subsequent self-titled album earned them a Grammy, as did their afore mentioned single.

Opening the festivities will be Cardiff's own Himalayas who released a single titled 'V.O.V' with Brian Johnson of AC/DC earlier this year.

Will there be road closures?

There's expected to be heavy traffic around the city centre and concert-goers are being urged to plan ahead and leave plenty of time for delay on motorways.

Cardiff Council say there is a 'full city centre road closure' in place which will be stood down at midnight and begin at 3pm this afternoon. The roads affected are:

K​ingsway from its junction with North Road to its junction with Duke Street.

Cowbridge Road East from its junction with Cathedral Road to its junction with Westgate Street.

Tudor Street from its junction with Clare Road to its junction with Wood Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhammon Embankment.)

Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street from their junctions with Despenser Place to their junctions with Tudor Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted).

The following roads will be closed in their entirety: Duke Street, Castle Street, High Street, St Mary Street, Caroline Street, Wood Street, Central Square, Westgate Street, Quay Street, Guildhall Place, Golate, Park Street, Havelock Street and Scott Road.

Station Terrace and Guildford Street from the junction with Newport Road to the junction with Churchill Way will be access for buses only during the times of the road closures. This is to ensure that there is reliable access for buses to the satellite points in Churchill Way.

Additionally, Penarth Road will be closed 30 minutes before the concert finishes and up to hour after the concert ends on safety grounds for train passengers arriving and departing from the train station.

What if I'm travelling by train?

There will be a queuing system in place at Cardiff Central Station immediately after the gig finishes. Cardiff Queen Street will be closed from 21:30 this evening.

There will be a queuing system in place at Cardiff Central Station after the gig. Credit: Transport for Wales

Will the roof be open?

Yes, the roof will be open for the show. People going to the gig are being urged to drink plenty of water, with today set to be the hottest day of the year.

Under the 'behaviour' section of the fan guide, there is a warning stating crowd surfing and moshing are not advised at this performance.

Can I bring a bag?

You will be able to bring a bag into the venue but it must be no larger than A4 Size (30cm x 20cm x 20cm).

Only small bags and handbags allowed and backpacks or waist packs won't be permitted.

Organisers have warned that your waiting time to get into the venue will be longer if you bring a bag.

What will the set list be? (Spoiler warning)

Fans who have already seen the Foo Fighters on tour so far this summer have been treated to a high-energy set list full of surprises.

They've paid homage to some of their biggest influences, playing snippets of Black Sabbath’s 'Paranoid' and Metallica’s 'Enter Sandman' during 'No son of mine'.

Frontman Dave Grohl has been tributing the band's performance of 'Aurora' to drummer Taylor Hawkins who passed away while on tour in 2022.

Grohl has also made a habit of bringing his daughter, Violet, on stage to perform. In London last week, the 18-year-old joined her dad for renditions of 'Shame Shame' and 'Show Me How'.

Whilst Grohl joked on stage last week about dubbing their performances the 'Errors Tours', a cheeky nod to Taylor Swift who has also been welcomed to Cardiff this summer, there is an element of variety from the Foo Fighters' set lists so far.

Unsurprisingly, 'But Here We Are' has had the most inclusions so far on this tour but there have also been multiple tracks from 'The Colour and the Shape', 'There Is Nothing Left to Lose', 'One by One' and 'Wasting Light', among others, getting an outing.

Last week, the Foo Fighters rounded off their performances with a two-song encore of 'The Teacher' and 'Everlong', the latter of which had to be restarted on one occasion due to Dave Grohl's guitar breaking.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...