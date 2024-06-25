A nine-year-old boy has been left with "serious" injuries after he was struck by an electric bike in Swansea.

South Wales Police says it is investigating the incident which occurred at around 3.30pm on Friday, 21 June.

They say the rider failed to stop.

The boy was said to have been riding his pedal cycle on Ffordd y Brain in the Blaenymaes area of Swansea.

He is said to have been hit by an electric Sur-Ron or a Talaria-type bike that was being ridden from the direction of Pentregethin Road towards Middle Road. The force added that the rider left the scene returning towards the direction of Pentregethin Road.

The child is said to have required surgery following the incident.

The electric bike, thought to be a Sur-Ron or a Talaria-type bike. Credit: Media Wales

South Wales Police is now appealing for anyone who may have information about the incident to get in contact with them.

In a statement issued on Monday, 24 June, the force said: "The collision has been captured on CCTV and there are a number of persons who are known to be in the area at the time who may have witnessed the rider of the electric bike.

"The rider is described as a white male, wearing a black bobble hat, with a black and white chequered top with a grey hood, blue tracksuit trousers and trainers.

"Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision or any persons who may be able to identify the rider of the Sur-Ron prior to or post the collision."

